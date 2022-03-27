‘Did He Just Snitch?’: Fans In Stitches After Earthquake Claims Kym Whitley Ghosted Him After He ‘Put It Down,’ Her Response Is Priceless

Comedian Earthquake is promoting his new Netflix special, “Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary,” and last week he stopped by to kick it with a couple of his favorite funny girls on the daytime talk show, “The Talk” on CBS as guest host.

While chatting with fellow comedians Kym Whitley (sitting in as a guest host also) and Sheryl Underwood, one of the permanent five co-hosts on the show, Earthquake revealed that he once dated and bedded one of the two.

“When we did it [had sex], you know, you know never called me back,” he said to Whitley.

Caught off guard, Whitley just laughed and said, “What?”

Not ever one to let a moment go by, Underwood jumped in and said, “Did he just say, you never called him back after y’all made out?”

“She ghosted me,” the Def Comedy Jam alum confirmed.

Finally, the OWN network star hopped in to defend herself, “No, wait hold up. First of all, we didn’t go all the way. Oh, we did?”

But remember, comedians are swift on their feet and Earthquake made that moment into a hilarious bit.

“See what I mean? You don’t even remember it!” he said, acting like he was sad and hurt. “I was in there doing my best there, boy!”

Whitley’s face said, “Oops, my bad.”

One fan in the comment section on Instagram observed her expressions and said, “Oh snap!!!! Caught!!!!”

They also observed how amazing she looked, complimenting her hair, her makeup, and her appearance all around.

Fashionista Bevy Smith said, “You look GOOOOOOOOOD, #ItGetsGreaterLater❤️”

The show’s live audience was in stitches listening in as the three friends’ physical comedy was just as rib-tickling as what they were saying.

Fans flooded the show’s social media — in emoji-logical stitches.

“Three comedians on the same episode of the Talk?”

“Did he just snitch?”

“This is what happens when you put these two together!! 😂😂😂”

“This is funnnnnnnnyyyyyyyy😂😂😂😂”

“Kym and Earthquake are hilarious. 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

“Sis….he “talk” too much!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🤣🤣🤣”

Whitley posted the clip on her social media and said, “I don’t know why @thetalkcbs decided to put @therealearthquake on the same show!! He’s ridiculously crazy!! #cohost #thetalk #comedians #funny”

Perhaps, they were thinking comedy gold! That’s surely what they got.