‘Be Very Clear I Don’t Want NOOOO Smoke’: Tyrese Reacts to Tank’s Retelling of Their Past Vocal Battle, Claims He’d Win In a Battle of Hit Records 

Singers Tank and Tyrese may never go track-for-track in a “Verzuz” showdown, but both men are clear on what musical battles they can win.

The former TGT group members are both lauded by fans and industry peers for their undeniable vocal abilities. But the “I Need” singers agree Tank is nearly untouchable when it comes to his gift. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast, Tank shared that he and his friend — sometimes foe — once went toe-to-toe when trying to see who had the best vocal runs (holding of a single syllable through several notes).

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Singers Tyrese Darnell Gibson aka Tyrese (L) and Durrell Babbs aka Tank of TGT perform onstage at the Mary J. Blige, Trey Songz And Jennifer Hudson Concert Presented By King.com during the 2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET)

As told by Tank, “It was a run for run…Tyrese will tell you we went run for run on an EOL, “Elements of Life,” video shoot. We went note for note and I said, ‘This is why I’m different.’ And he said, ‘Oooh,’ and that’s when he became my friend.”

Tyrese co-signed the story when he reshaped the clip to his Instagram page. “Dear King Vocal let me be very very clear I don’t want NOOOOOO smoke on vocals,” he wrote. But, seldom missing an opportunity to flex his competitiveness, he continued by writing, “When it comes to HIT vs HITS…I want all the smoke but I’m still not doing a Verzus with you cause you’re my brother…So we’re clear…I have no idea why the game want us to battle but I get it…”

Tank jumped into the comments, where he wrote, “You are my brother first and yes you do have Smokey music!!” Fans, however, are still holding out hope that a “Verzuz” battle may happen one day.

“This would be love and you’re the only one who can battle each other successfully/either way it’s the vibe & energy that y’all would bring to set instead of a real battle.”

“In my opinion it wouldn’t be fair you would kill Tank in a Verzuz like frfr,” commented another person.

Another insisted, “Tyrese entertain your people, a versus would be great! True kings cannot be dethroned.”

Since the group, TGT, which also featured Ginuwine, disbanded, there have been bouts of hoopla from fans wanting to know what really ended the group’s run. When asked, Tank has always said Tyrese and greed were at the root of the group’s issues. But in the two-hour interview with hosts NORE and DJ EFN, the “I Deserve” crooner shared there was a time he was all for a physical fight with the “Fast & Furious” actor.

“Me and Ty are both Capricorns, and we bumped heads every step of the way. … That’s my brother, so I can say that. I just felt like he was doing too much,” Tank said.

Both men have decades’-long careers, with droves of fans who have followed them from album to album. But with the decline of ’90s-quality R&B music, both men have announced their forthcoming albums: “R&B Money” for Tank and “Beautiful Pain” for Tyrese.