‘I Felt Like He Was Doing Too Much’: Tank Opens Up About His Working with Tyrese and Their Fallout

The former R&B supergroup TGT, which consisted of Tank, Ginuwine, and Tyrese, formed in the mid 2000s. By 2013, the group of close friends had released their debut album “Three Kings,” which debuted at No. 1 and embarked on a music tour, but it was cut short after Tyrese grew frustrated. Two years later — after several incidents and ahead of working on their second album — Ginuwine left the group.

During the latest episode of “Drink Champs” with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Tank spoke about the short-lived ultimate R&B experience and some of the differences that ultimately led to their breakup.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Tyrese Gibson and Tank of TGT perform during the 2014 BET Experience at the Staples Center on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

“What happened the first time around is we fought to make that album. It was a hell of a process. Literally, the only thing that kept me from fighting Tyrese was J. Valentine, my manager,” Tank said. “That was just two alphas. Me and Ty are both Capricorns, and we bumped heads every step of the way. … That’s my brother, so I can say that. I just felt like he was doing too much.”

The singer admitted that he and the actor had recording differences which delayed their album. While Tyrese preferred participating in writers camps, which typically came in the form of a mini vacation with ample time to create, Tank, on the other hand, flourished better working alongside a handful of producers and songwriters.

In 2017 the group parted ways after their promotional tour was axed during its run due to Tyrese’s contractual obligations to the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

“What I think is happening right now is, as stressful as that process was, nobody feels like they have to inconvenience themselves anymore to do it. And I blame that on people being rich, Tyrese is rich, Ginuwine is rich. Do they need TGT? No. Doesn’t matter to them, but the R&B universe needs TGT,” Tank continued.

Tank is currently working on his tenth and final solo album titled “R&B Money” after going deaf in his right ear and experiencing hearing loss in the other. The project is slated to arrive sometime later this year.