‘Slow Down Before These Young Boys Flood Your Inbox’: Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns Fans with This Tight Number While Showing Off Her ‘Happy Place’ 

Over the years, Tracee Ellis Ross has caused a frenzy on social media after sharing viral thirst traps.

With summer quickly approaching, it appeared the actress had begun partaking in the festivities when showing off her “happy place” in a recent Instagram upload.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ fans call out the actress when she posts a thirst trap. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

In the post, Ross, who was lounging poolside in a black bikini, was seen seductively gazing into the camera in slow motion as Kandi Burruss’ “Legs, Hips, Body” single played in the background. The recording ended with the “black-ish” star taking a plunge in the pool.

As fans viewed Ross’ upload, many jokingly called her out for the sexy video. One Instagram user went as far as to suggest that the 49-year-old slow down on the thirst traps because it can capture the attention of younger suitors.

“Trace stop thirst trapping these young men.”

“Ok now auntie…. Slow down before these young boys flood your inbox lol.”

“Girl you better stop it lol.”

“Well… Miss @traceeellisross I was not expecting thirst this early in the morning but… well here we are.”

In addition to the previous remarks, others mentioned the first dip. The first dip occurs when Ross puts her entire body underwater while swimming. One wrote, while questioning if they missed the actress’ first dip, “Oh no, did I miss the first dip of the summer!??”

Another said, “Looks like we got a glimpse of the first dip of Summer 2022 hot stuff you’re wonderful Tracee.” A third individual posted, “We need a new “first dip” meme auntie.”

This isn’t the first time Ross has shared first dip videos. The actress began uploading the recordings in 2019. Last year, Ross created a compilation post of her first dip when she reminisced over her past vacations.

She captioned the upload, “Oh how I long for another first dip. Here’s a collection of them from vacations past. #fbf #firstdip.”