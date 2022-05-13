‘The Resemblance Is Epic’: Martin Lawrence Reveals Striking Likeness to His Late Mom In Post  

Martin Lawrence‘s unique way of keeping his late mother’s memory alive recently took on a new meaning. Martin’s mom Chlora Lawrence passed away in 2008.

The actor, who pays tribute to his mom annually with holiday and birthday uploads by sharing what appears to be his favorite pic of the pair dedicated an Instagram post to her in honor of Mother’s Day.

Martin Lawrence shares a photo of his mother Chlora Lawrence in honor of Mother’s Day. Photo:@martinlawrence/Instagram

In the upload shared on May 8, Martin posted a throwback image of the duo as they attended an undisclosed event. Alongside the photo in the caption, the 57-year-old sent well-wishes to every mother.

He wrote, “To all the mothers out there, I hope you have a blessed Mother’s Day! #teammartymar #mothersday.” As fans viewed the post, although many returned similar sentiments back to Martin, several individuals expressed how amazed they were by the mother and son’s striking resemblance.

“The resemblance is epic.”

“What a treat. Martin you look JUST LIKE your mama. Mama is so beautiful. Thanks for sharing.”

“Martin, you look just like your mom!”

“Happy Mother’s Day to your mother. You look just like her.”

In addition to the comparison remarks, other social media users praised Martin’s late mother for not only giving birth to a legendary talent but also an overall great person. One wrote, “So she’s responsible for all that greatness!?? Wow awww God Bless her!!”

Another said, “The woman that birthed a whole new movement of television, Happy Mother’s Day.” While mentioning that his mother is joyfully watching over Martin, a third person posted, “I’m sure your momma is happy up there and watching over you !! flowers for her.”

In the past, Martin has expressed how much his mother means to him and his siblings. On July 24, 2020, in honor of what would have been his mom’s 90th birthday, Martin wrote, “Today would have been our mother’s 90th birthday. She has always meant the world and without her there would be no us. So today we celebrate you momma! Happy Birthday!”