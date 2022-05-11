‘I Was Right, You Was Wrong’: Tiffany Haddish Sends Message to Childhood Bully 

Tiffany Haddish joined E! News’ “Daily Pop” show to talk about her book “Layla, the Last Black Unicorn.” As part of a three-book deal with Harper Collins Publishers, this first release is a children’s book about self-acceptance and standing out. The comedian told hosts Loni Love and Justin Slyvester that the first book was inspired by her personal experiences.

“It’s inspired by my childhood and how different I was and how hard it was for me to fit in,” said the 43-year-old. “Realizing that my difference can be my wins and it can help others, so I wanted to share that with kids. Also, Growing up I didn’t see too many books by Black female authors, so I thought this was a good way to start kicking that door open, even though there are a lot of books out by Black, female authors now. Because I was a kid a very long time ago but I figured I’d join the club.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Tiffany Haddish attends Marvel Studios “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on May 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Haddish has overcome a lot since her childhood, as discussed in her 2017 New York Times best-selling memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn.” She talked about enduring years of physical abuse by her mother after a horrific car wreck that left her mom unable to talk, walk or manage basic functions.

Tiffany Haddish didn’t learn to read books until her teen years. Now she’s written a book, LAYLA THE LAST BLACK UNICORN, all about acceptance, about those who are different belonging. If you’ve ever struggled to fit in, read it 💜📚#WeNeedDiverseBooks #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/tEyiSaLsvo — Mychal (@mychal3ts) May 11, 2022

The winner of an Oscar, Grammy and Emmy said her jokes are still “for the grown-ups” but hopes children with similar life experiences will be inspired by “Layla, the Last Black Unicorn.” She then shared a special message directed at childhood bullies.

“You know I get it. You didn’t like me growing up, but a lot of people like me now,” she began. “And you can be out there with the haters that keep watching and spending money on my movies, my books, and my TV shows, and my clothing line that’s about to come out, and you can keep following and watching all the things that I’m doing and just know I was right, you was wrong.”

Successful comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish sends a special message to childhood bullies. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram.)

Haddish said she’s living her dreams but she wishes her bully “all the joy and happiness because she was obviously an unhappy child. That’s why she did what she did to me.”

At the end of the interview, the “Girls Trip” actress pretended she had big news to reveal to Love and Slyvester. She said, “Ummmm, Jesse is my boyfriend. Jesse Williams is my boyfriend as of one hour ago. He don’t even know it yet. He just got on my wish list.” She said this at a time that footage of a naked Jesse Williams from his part in the Broadway revival of “Take Me Out” have surfaced online, leaving celebrities and non-celebrities alike reacting to what has been shown of his nude body from the performance. The production has a run through June 11 at Helen Hayes Theater in New York.

“Layla, the Last Black Unicorn” is available everywhere books are sold.