‘We Did It’: Quavo Donates $150K to Single Mothers In His Home State of Georgia 

Quavo is giving back to the community again, and this time the Migos rapper has donated $150,000 to single mothers in his home state of Georgia. The 31-year-old recording artist who is from Athens, Georgia, shared the news on social media with the caption, “Giving Back Feels Better Than Receiving! 150k To The #tenderfoundation To Help All Single Moms Across Atlanta Ga. HUNCHO DAY X LEGENDS. We Did It Kids!”

The “Walk It Talk It” rapper donated the money to The Tender Foundation, an organization created to help single mothers living in Atlanta, Georgia.

May 2, 2022 — Rapper Quavo signs a check for a $150,000 donation to The Tender Foundation in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: @quavohancho / Instagram)

His Quavo Cares foundation also shared a picture on Instagram of the rapper posing with several moms and kids from the Tender Foundation. The post was captioned, “Happy to have The @tender Foundation in the house.”

(Photo: @quavocares/Instagram)

Quavo also shared pictures from his annual Huncho Day Celebrity Football Game in Atlanta on April 30, where he played alongside fellow Migos member Offset and rapper 2Chainz. NFL stars Cam Newton and Tyreek Hill also played for the annual charity event, which is currently in its fourth year.

Fans reacted to the rapper’s generosity on social media. “Always doing great things,” wrote one Instagram user. Another user replied, “Always on sum real sh*t!!”

“Giving back really does feel better than receiving,” agreed another user. “They don’t call you HUNCHO for nothing,” noted another.

The rapper also shared a video of the Huncho Day celebration on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “Successful Huncho Day! 4 Years In a Row. It’s All About Bringing Our Ppl Together Giving Back And Showing The Culture In Numbers WE ARE BIG!!! Everyone Who Came Out I Really Appreciate it. Cho Got U 1. To our Sponsors Im Grateful For All The Donations For #quavocaresfoundation if we raise a lot we Can Change A lot!”