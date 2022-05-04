Jordan Brand Names Shannon Watkins Their New CMO, Making Her One of the Most Influential Black Women In Sports Marketing

The Jordan brand might be known for the legacy Air Jordan shoe and its Jumpman symbol of excellence, but now diversification of their employment ranks is becoming part of their history.

The company recently announced the addition of former Aflac chief brand and marketing officer Shannon Watkins, who joins the athletic lifestyle apparel company as its chief marketing officer.

Watkins begins her new role at the Nike-owned brand on May 16.

Blessed And Grateful

“Blessed and grateful to join the amazing Jordan Brand Family!” Watkins reportedly said via Linkedin.

Her profile describes her as a “proven, classically trained marketer consistently at the forefront of culture, and skilled at leveraging emerging trends to drive enduring brand relevance and growth.”

Now Watkins is one of the most influential Black women in sports marketing. Joining Aflac in 2018, Watkins facilitated the insurance provider’s partnership with ESPN’s “College “ She also reportedly renewed the company’s focus on HBCUs.

An Expert Marketer

Watkins’ history in marketing is extensive, as she spent over eight years at the Coca-Cola Company and was named one of the Most Powerful Women in Sports for 2021 by AdWeek.

“For decades, corporations have experienced and celebrated a monolithic image of a CMO, Watkins said to the Black Executive CMO Alliance.

To find out more about Shannon Watkin’s role as CMO of Jordan Brand, click here