‘You’re Amazing, Body Blazin”: Ashanti Shows Off Her Sexy Abs In Beach Photo  

Singer Ashanti shared pictures on social media of her beach body during a tropical getaway, and fans reacted enthusiastically — to say the least. In the images posted on Instagram on April 28, the “Rain On Me” singer rocked a bikini with Versace shades as she posed beachside with palm trees and blue skies in the background. She captioned the post simply, “Island hoppin’.”

Fans were enthusiastic in responding to the sexy post and commented on the 41-year-old’s fit physique. “Still mind-blowing beautiful,” noted one fan. “Damn. Picture of perfection,” replied another Instagram user, prompting another to reply, “SHE’D BE ‘BAD’ IN A PIC ON ‘SKID ROW’ L.A.!!”

April 28, 2022 — Singer Ashanti poses on a tropical beach in a picture shared on Instagram. (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

The “Foolish” singer also posed in the bikini in a more secluded location with more palm trees and greenery as backdrops.

“Now you know that Nelly kicks himself in the az every time he sees these posts,” one chimed in. “Sand and tanned,” replied another fan. “Pop up where ever oil rubs and oceans gleaming,” wrote one user. “One thing abt Ashanti…she gon be on an island,” added another fan.

(Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

“Body goals,” wrote another. “Damn. Just aging backwards,” someone else posted. Several other users simply replied with multiple fire emojis. “Wow. Dam. You’re beautiful, so beautiful. You’re amazing, body blazin’ – you contagious.” another user replied.

Ashanti also shared a video on April 29, that shows her in a small boat in the ocean during her vacation sans makeup, singing along to “Ashanti Remix” by Fabolous featuring Ashanti.

She captioned the post, “In the middle of the ocean…My bro @myfabolouslife said ‘You should jus do R&B like Ashanti.’ ”

“Natural beauty,” one fan replied. “Representing us natural girls well,” noted another fan.

A Grammy-Award-winning artist, Ashanti recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 20 years after releasing her first self-titled album in 2002.