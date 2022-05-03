‘Where You Get This’: Lizzo Is Speechless After Beyoncé Wishes Singer  a Happy Birthday with Baby Photo

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has become a mastermind at wishing happy birthday to some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood with baby pictures and brief messages on her website. Still, nothing could’ve prepared singer-songwriter Lizzo for her celebratory post, which left the “Truth Hurts” musician and all of social media wondering where she’d managed to find the vintage photo.

The Michigan native, who recently ushered in her 34th birthday, caught wind of Beyoncé’s birthday message, thanks to a screenshot of it posted to Twitter from the popular Beyoncé fan account @BeyLegion.

Lizzo (L) and Beyoncé (R). Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In a quoted post, Lizzo wrote, “Beyoncé?! Where u get this pic?? I ain’t seen this since I was born,” with a crying emoji. Fans were just as stunned at Beyoncé’s investigative skills, with many asking, “how did she get a pic of Lizzo fresh outta the womb?”

Beyoncé?! Where u get this pic?? I ain’t seen this since I was born 😭 https://t.co/qQUNhuIOnl — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) May 1, 2022

Nah how did she get a pic of Lizzo fresh outta the womb — TALIA (@TALIYURRRRRR) May 1, 2022

Writer Meecham Whitson Meriweather wrote, “The Beygency has data on all its citizens!”

The Beygency has data on all its citizens! — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 1, 2022

Other fans contemplated Beyoncé’s strategy, writing, “The idea of her contacting your mom for this is so funny,” before another person replied, “hello, this is Beyonce. I need your daughter’s baby pictures.”

"hello this is Beyonce I need your daughter's baby pictures" — Makorrasami and zhutarvira enjoyer (@Croccoli3) May 1, 2022

Lizzo recently received praise from another veteran in the music industry when a social media troll attempted to compare the star to neo-soul singer and songwriter Jill Scott regarding each woman’s “level of class.”

However, the “Golden” musician was quick to shut down the drama before it ever had a chance of brewing by replying to the post with a gif of comedian Kevin Hart. It read, “Stop that.” Others flooded the comments section with requests to “Stop putting black women against each other.” Another social media user said, “Stop comparing women and let them be who they want to be!”

Lizzo, who’s been spotted out living life with her new boyfriend, has yet to respond regarding the Jill Scott comparison.