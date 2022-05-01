‘I Got a Grandbrother’: DC Young Fly Talks Family, Says His Eldest Brother is In His 60s

Rising star and comedian DC Young Fly is opening up about family and his upbringing, growing up in Atlanta. In a recent appearance on “Club Shay Shay” with former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, the 29-year-old singer and actor shared that he came from an older family and that his oldest sibling was in his late 60s.

“I come from an older family … older family,” the “Wild N’ Out” star said, recalling what it was like growing up as the youngest of six. “Everybody knows my daddy had me when he was 61,” the “Almost Christmas” star added. “What!” blurted out a shocked Shannon.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 11: DC Young Fly attends 2021 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on November 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

“My oldest brother right now, 66,” DC, whose real name is John Whitefield, answered. “How old? How you got a brother old enough to be your daddy?” Shannon asked, still stunned by the funnyman’s admission. “My partner said I got a grandbrother,” DC quipped. “Listen, man, I got granddaddies, great-niece, I’m a great uncle… I’ve been a great since I was 12.”

The star noted that the age difference was sometimes so vast that he began grouping some members in the same class. “Listen here, we had to change our relationship because they were old,” he told Shannon “ Look, just start calling me your cousin. Cause I ain’t calling you my uncle. I be, ‘Damn we go somewhere, and they be like who dis here, my lil’ uncle,’” he added.

Fans in the comment section were left speechless, many of whom couldn’t get over the newly invented term “grandbrother,” including one Instagram user who wrote, “LMFAOOO grandbrother already funny but the way he said it .”

“Grand brother took me out,” added another user.

“He the baby that came after his momma said she was done,” joked a third person. Surprisingly, many online users shared that their family age range was similar, including one person who wrote, “It’s like this in my family but me and my auntie the same age I just call her twin ain’t calling her Auntie.” Another person added, “My family is similar. uncles and aunts younger than their niece and nephews.”