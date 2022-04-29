‘You Look Like a Fine A— Betty Boop’: Tammy Rivera Fashion Post Has Fans Turning Heads 

Earlier this week, it was reported that Tammy Rivera attended Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith’s vow renewal ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. The extravagant event, which took place on April 24, occurred two years after the “So Sick” singer filed for divorce from Smith for undisclosed reasons.

One day following the celebration, Rivera took to her Instagram page to showcase the red hot ensemble she wore to the festivity. In the photo, the 35-year-old, who was seen posing for the camera, wore a deep-cut red dress accentuated with ruffles.

Tammy Rivera shows off her all-red ensemble in recent fashion post. Photo:@charliesangelll/Instagram

Rivera accessorized the attire with red heels, a red purse and jewelry pieces. Alongside the image, the reality star captioned the April 25 post, “How you in secret competition and still losing sis..” As fans viewed Rivera’s upload, many mentioned how they were taken aback by her beauty.

An Instagram user went as far as to compare Rivera to the cartoon character Betty Boop.

“You look so pretty in your red dress @charliesangelll.”

“Damn ma, you look like fine a– Betty Boop. And I mean that in a good way.”

“I swear your beauty is a dream come true.”

“Most gorgeous woman I’ve ever seen.”

“I love how gorgeous and elegant you are Tammy.”

In addition to the positive remarks, others brought up how much they enjoyed Rivera’s caption for her post. One wrote, “It’s the caption for me.” Another said, “The Caption (clap emoji).” A third person posted, “That caption is everything.”

This post comes weeks after the “Waka and Tammy” star caused a commotion on social media after reminiscing over her pixie cut. Although it is unclear when the photo was originally taken, Rivera, who was wearing a white blouse with black jeans and thigh-high boots, expressed how much she missed the hairstyle.

She wrote, “I kinda miss my short look..”