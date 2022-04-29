‘Don’t Let Anyone Steal Your Joy’: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Had a Rave-Themed Baby Shower, Fans React to News By Sending Couple Well-Wishes

The last few days haven’t been the easiest for parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, following the Harlem rapper’s recent arrest for his alleged connection to a Nov. 6 shooting in Los Angeles. Now the couple appears to be moving past messy headlines after they hosted a rave-themed baby shower last Friday at a Hollywood studio following A$AP’s incident.

Hip Hollywood, the blog site that initially reported the heartwarming news, said that despite previous reports that the pair had initially canceled their plans to celebrate the forthcoming arrival of their first child together, they indeed celebrated their bundle of joy with an “over-the-top” yet “super intimate and private” soiree.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the jeen-yuhs experience and special screening celebrating Netflix’s new documentary, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” at Mother Wolf on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Netflix)

Guests, who came dressed up in bright neon-colored outfits for a rave-themed bash, were allegedly not allowed to film or photograph and were directed to put their smart devices away in pouches upon arrival.

While not much is known about what took place inside the exclusive shindig, some things did manage to slip out, according to a Twitter post from @boohooMAN, who shared a photo of an alleged pastel-hued T-shirt party favor given to attendees.

The apparel features the musical couple as children with the words “Rih and Rocky Rave Shower” on the front. On the back, the shirt read, “I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”





Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby shower gifts for their guests are top tier 🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/7Db2MOKDMc — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) April 26, 2022

Despite blogs reporting the baby shower was canceled, new photos emerged from #Rihanna and #AsapRocky celebratory gathering of friends and family pic.twitter.com/cqPYGZOphM — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) April 24, 2022

Fans on social media sent their well-wishes to the couple, who began dating in 2020 before announcing her pregnancy earlier this year with a snow-filled photo shoot in A$AP home city.

“Awesome, you go girl don’t let anyone steal your joy,” wrote one Twitter user.

Awesome, you go girl don't let anyone steal your joy❤❤🙏 — Eleanor Penn (@ethelpw) April 27, 2022

“Congratulations! To a beautiful couple so very happy for the both of them. Can’t wait for the stork to fly in,” Another person commented.

Congratulations! To a beautiful couple 💑 so very happy for the both of them. Can't wait for the stork to fly in..💙💕 — Samantha Thomas (@_samariaaaaa) April 28, 2022

The “Kiss it Better” singer is officially in her third trimester, though she has yet to reveal her due date or the sex of the baby.