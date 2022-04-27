‘Is That Fireworks?’: South Carolina Little League Baseball Game Abruptly Interrupted By Dozens of Gunshots, Sending Children Scrambling for Cover

Several gunshots rang out at a youth baseball game in North Charleston, South Carolina, and it sent dozens of children and spectators scrambling for cover, according to reports. No injuries were reported, and police are conducting an investigation. The mayor of North Charleston offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of those involved for the random gunfire.



“It destroyed the hearts of a lot of people: mothers, fathers, children out here participating in sports within our city,” said Mayor R. Keith Summey during a press conference on Tuesday. “We will not tolerate this behavior, and we will not allow this behavior to carry forward.”

A video posted to Twitter of the incident captured someone asking, “Is that fireworks?”

BREAKING: Dozens of gunshots send children scrambling for cover during little league baseball game in N. Charleston



More: https://t.co/wAoLc8HbSW



Credit: Blake Ferguson#chsnews #scnews pic.twitter.com/vvzfQ4oe2I — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) April 26, 2022

USA Today Sports obtained a police report that stated officers heard dozens of gunshots at about 8:43 pm on Monday in the parking lot of the Pepperhill Park complex that houses three youth baseball fields. Witnesses said “a large group of teenagers pulled into the parking lot in separate vehicles and began to fist fight with each other.”

Gun violence has been notable in North Charleston of late. In 2022, there have been 11 homicides in the city of North Charleston, an increase of 100% over the same period in 2021.

“NCPD officers are actively investigating this incident to the fullest extent of the law and will do everything in their power to locate and arrest the individuals involved in this heinous and reckless act,” North Charleston Police said in a statement. “We will leave no stone unturned in bringing these suspects to justice.”

According to Gun Violence Archive, so far in 2022 13,710 people have been killed as a result of gun violence. 1,234 children have been injured as a result of gun violence and 504 have been killed.

To read more about the shooting outside of a little league baseball game and the impending investigation, click here.