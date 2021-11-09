‘Pandemic Saved My Marriage’: Ne-Yo Tells of ‘Brutally Honest’ Conversations That Helped Save Him from Divorce

Ne-Yo’s marriage to Crystal Smith might have been a wrap if it weren’t for the pandemic.

In February 2020, the “Let Me Love You” singer filed for divorce from the former reality TV star after four years of marriage, and welcoming two children — sons Shaffer and Roman.



Neyo’s wife Crystal Smith and their two sons, Shaffer Chimere Jr. and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith (Photo: @itscrystalsmith/Instagram)

But with mandated stay-at-home orders in place worldwide, both Ne-Yo and Smith were granted a period of time to deal with the private issues that threatened to undo their union.

“We were talking full-on divorce,” explained Neyo during an Oct. 28 appearance on “Good Morning Britain.” “It forced us to sit down and talk about our problems and re-connect with our kids,” he added.

Having become accustomed to being on the road and catching flights for performances, Ne-Yo welcomed embraces to the change in pace, as well as the opportunity to strengthen his bond with Smith. “The pandemic saved my marriage,” he said. “There’s only so much FaceTime you can do. In the pandemic, we lost a lot of people, but in my case it helped a lot of instances in my life. We had brutally honest conversations.”

With their romance rekindled, the couple surprised fans by calling off their divorce, which was then followed with the announcement they were expecting their third child, a daughter, Isabella, who was born in June 2021.

While plenty of fans were happy for the couple, there were critics who took issue with the news, given Ne-Yo’s failed romantic relationship with former fiancée Monyetta Shaw. While together, Ne-Yo and Shaw welcomed two children together — daughter Madison and son Mason. With plans of getting married in the works, the couple agreed that Shaw would undergo a sterilization procedure. Ne-Yo later revealed that even he considered getting a vasectomy after being married, but Smith ultimately talked him out of going through with the procedure.