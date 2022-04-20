‘The Energy With the Group was Soooo Different’: ‘RHOA’ OG Sheree Whitfield Talks New Season, Reveals What Fellow OG She Wants to Bring Back

OG Sheree Whitfield is back for the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which airs in just a few weeks.

The 51-year-old was initially part of the Bravo series from seasons one through four before returning as a “friend of the show” in season eight. She joined the cast full-time in seasons nine and 10 before departing from “RHOA” in 2018.

“RHOA,” OG Sheree Whitfield says prepare to “see a different side of me” in season 14. (Photo: @shereewhitfield/Instagram.)

Whitfield hopped on Twitter Tuesday, April 19, to answer questions about past seasons and what fans can expect from her in season 14.

Fans asked Whitfield a range of questions, including what fellow “RHOA” OG she would bring back for this new season. She responded, “Lisa Wu,” who also appears in the trailer for season 14.

Another fan asked Sheree to share her proudest moment during the last 10 years. She said, “There are so many! I would say the completion of Chateau Shereé is definitely one of my proudest moments.”

Chateau Sheree is the name of the house Whitfield began building during her first run on “RHOA” after buying the land in 2012, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In response to another tweet, she said, “Chateau is great! Basement is finished and can’t wait to open it up to you guys this season.”

Whitfield also answered questions about her clothing brand, She By Sheree, which, in other tweets, she says will be “unisex.”

Returning cast members for season 14 of “RHOA” include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton. Also joining the cast is four-time Olympic track and field gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and Ne-Yo’s ex-fiancée, Monyetta Shaw, who will appear as a friend of the show.

When asked how filming season 14 was different from others, Whitfield said, “This season for me was really great.”

She continued, “I feel like I’ve always been open about sharing my real life…. The good, the bad and the ugly but going into this season, I was in a good place mentally, I was happy, the energy with the group was soooo different in an awesome way.”

The reality star said she’s “so excited” for viewers to “see a different side of me. A fun side!” She added, “But also watching me be completely vulnerable and go through so many different emotions and obstacles and deal with them.”

Whitfield also was asked to share her favorite thing about this new season. She responded, “On a personal level, it would be my journey with She by Shereé this season; as a group, it felt like a real sisterhood. We laughed so much but also like any family there will b some conflict!”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 14 will debut on Bravo Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m. EST.