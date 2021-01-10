‘Get It Beauty Queens’: Yandy Smith, Monyetta Shaw, and Toya Johnson Slay at Red Rushing’s Birthday Party

Yandy Smith joined her girl Toya Johnson as she celebrated her man Red Rushing‘s 40th birthday, and the ladies made sure to look fly and COVID-compliant.

The ladies got dolled up for the glam party that Johnson threw her man to make up for having to miss celebrating closer to his actual Dec. 15 birthday due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Toya Johnson (left) and Yandy Smith (right). (Photo: @yandysmith/Instagram)

It was in mid-December that Rushing revealed that he’d been diagnosed with COVID-19, and would have to put his 40th birthday plans on hold, posting, “Ya boy Tested positive for COVID, so I’m Spending the Big 4-0 in GotDamn quarantine.” His fiancée Johnson made good on her promise to give her man the recognition he deserves in the form of a lavish dinner party on Jan. 7 attended by their closest family and friends.

Yandy and her bawdy came through and she made sure to show off her quarantine curves in a sexy off-the-shoulder black dress with rhinestone detail, while Toya rocked an eye-catching, completely blinged out two-piece pants-and-top combo with a matching appliquéd mask, of course.

“When a real Queen celebrates her King it becomes a Royal event!!!” exclaimed Yandy in her post caption. “Happy Birthday @mrrushlife. You did that @toyajohnson 😘😘.”

Johnson thanked her girl in the comments for joining the party, replying, “Thanks for coming to celebrate with us sis 😘😘😘 good times❤️.”

Also spotted at the all-black (in every sense of the word) affair were actress Monyetta Shaw, Rasheeda Frost, and singer Monica.

Fans enjoyed seeing Black and the beautiful getting together to celebrate Rushing and appreciated the stars attempting to safely have a good time during the pandemic.

“Get it Beauty Queens 😍😍😍😍🖤🖤🖤🖤👑👑👑👑🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯💯”

“This was the best link y’all dope i love u both in real life @yandysmith @toyajohnson ❤️❤️🍯🍯.”

“Those Gurlz was ready🙌🔥🙌”

“Girls living it up 🆙 👏👏👏”

“First time I see an event with people being responsible”

(From left) Monyetta Shaw, Toya Johnson, Yandy Smith. @yandysmith/Instagram

Yandy and Toya have been spending a lot of time together recently, which could be related to the rumored upcoming “Love & Hip Hop” spinoff. The ladies and their men, Mendeecees Harris and Red, respectively, are reported to be part of the cast, which also includes couples Ray J and Princess Love, and Michael Blackson and Miss Yada.