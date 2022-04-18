‘Are Y’all OK?’: Halle Berry Reacts to Recent Popularity Over Nine-Year-Old Film

Without any pomp and circumstance, Halle Berry’s thriller film “The Call” has hit the top ten ranking on the Netflix streaming service. The movie, originally released in 2013, features the Ohio native as an L.A. 911 dispatcher who, haunted by her history of tragically botching a call from someone in need, is committed to rescuing a kidnapped teenager who called the emergency line.

The success of this nine-year-old movie is like a “boomerang” for the 55-year-old actress.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Halle Berry attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

A shocked Berry took to Twitter to celebrate the surprise recognition, writing, “….so ‘The Call’ is the No. 1 movie on @netflix right now, nearly 10 years after it’s release. Are y’all OK?”

….so “The Call” is the No. 1 movie on @netflix right now, nearly 10 years after it’s release. Are y’all OK? 😂 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 13, 2022

One fan answered her, “No Ms. Halle, we are not. We need a break from life and The Call is bringing that to us.”

Netflix jumped in her comments, noting what a great partnership they have. The social team noted, “Halle + Netflix is clearly a winning combination!” A fact the Oscar-winning actress agreed with a “Phaedra High Five.”

No one is sure exactly why the film topped the chart this week. However, according to Cinemablend, Netflix’s algorithms that determine how well movies and series do on the platform and how frequently titles appear on the homepage form “an unpredictable beast.”

With a modest budget of $13 million to produce, “The Call” did well in theaters. The movie quintupled what it cost to make in its box office earnings, which Shadow and Act reports as grossing $51.8 million domestically and $68.5 million worldwide.

One fan who made up that almost $70 million said the film impacted his life in such a way he went into emergency work.

“It’s my favorite movie!!!! I loved it. I became a 911 dispatcher a few months after the movie released.”

It’s my favorite movie!!!! I loved it. I became a 911 dispatcher a few months after the movie released. — Brad (@BRADrockstarr) April 13, 2022

And now a new audience is breathing new breath into the life of the movie.

Bone Thug wrote she “watched the call with halle berry yesterday and that movie was so damn good I sat in one position and didn’t move didn’t touch my phone nothing and I can rarely sit through stuff anymore.”

I watched the call with halle berry yesterday and that movie was so damn good I sat in one position and didn’t move didn’t touch my phone nothing and I can rarely sit through stuff anymore — bone thug (@jadalarissa) April 16, 2022

“Not me watching the call for the first time and it was good @halleberry did the damn thang,” wrote ReBma.

This is not the first time Berry has topped this list. Her 2021 directorial debut, “Bruised,” landed on the top of the Netflix listing at the end of last year. Seems like there is a resurgence for one Hollywood’s favorite stars.