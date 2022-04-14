‘Y’all Jump to Jokes Not Knowing a Person’s Real Pain’: Jordyn Woods Speaks Out After Karl-Anthony Towns Embraced Her Following His Lackluster Play-In Game Performance, Fans Defend the Couple

Jordyn Woods and her NBA bae, Karl-Anthony Towns, are trending on social media after the model embraced her boyfriend after his mediocre outing in a play-in game his Minnesota Timberwolves won 109-104 on April 12.

After his performance at Tuesday night’s game at the Target Center in Minneapolis against the Los Angeles Clippers, the athlete known as “KAT” received a kiss from his courtside bae. In support of her man, Jordyn rocked a bespeckled Timberwolves jersey with matching blue velvet Pantaboots.

After social media users began scolding the 26-year-old athlete for his less-than-stellar performance — 11 points, five rebounds, four turnovers — Woods spoke up in his defense and claimed that Towns played on the second anniversary of his mother Jackie‘s passing. She was one of eight family members Towns lost due to COVID-19. (Towns’ mother died on April 13, 2020.)

“This moment was so special to us because today is the [two] year anniversary of Jackie passing and I know how tough it’s been doing all of this without her ❤️,” she inaccurately captioned her Instagram post. “So proud of you @karltowns … it’s deeper than basketball!”

Fans on Twitter began making jokes about the NBA game, including some who shared stats from last night’s fame. One person tweeted, “11 points. Fouls out. Gets outrebounded by Pat Bev and gets to go home and loved on by Jordyn Woods. There is no justice in the world.”

11 points. Fouls out. Gets outrebounded by Pat Bev and gets to go home and loved on by Jordyn Woods. There is no justice in this world. https://t.co/khGJB14r9a — dame 🗿 (@DameDeadAF) April 13, 2022

Another said, “Kat deadass don’t care lmao dude gets $30 [million] and Jordyn woods he’s chilling.”

Kat deadass don’t care lmao dude gets 30m and jordyn woods he’s chilling https://t.co/xGyEjSivBK pic.twitter.com/tQdUtnA48i — § (@K7Jonny) April 13, 2022

Woods’ tribute post made it on The Shade Room, where fans defended her relationship with Towns in the comments. Here’s what a few had to say.

“Seeeeeee some times y’all jump to jokes not knowing a person’s real pain!”

“So an n-gga cant love his lady cause his game was off? Yall are off.”

“And that’s the support that matters most.”

“Can we normalize embracing our men without any sexual attachment?”

“Some of y’all never dealt with a grieving partner, and it shows smh.”

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns began dating in September 2020. The pair bonded over losing their parents, since the model lost her dad to cancer in 2017. Towns credits Woods for helping him during his grieving process as he mourns the loss of his mother on Facebook Watch’s “Peace of Mind with Taraji.”

“I feel, like, in a way, when my mom passed, she said, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’ma make sure you know who you’re supposed to be with,'” Towns told Henson.

“I leaned on her because she’s one of the only people who actually know how I was feeling and what I was going through because she was super close with her father just like I was super close with my mother,” he added.

Towns expressed that Woods taught him to embrace his softer side. He said, “It was not until with Jordyn that I learned the most important lesson…the male ego is the most sensitive and most dangerous thing the world has to offer.”