‘For Jackie’: Minnesota Timberwolves and Jordyn Woods Pay Tribute to Karl- Anthony Towns’ Late Mother In Honor of Her Tragic Passing a Year Ago

Jordyn Woods paid tribute to the late mother of her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, on April 12 by posting a stream of images from the Timberwolves team’s special dedication. The Minnesota Timberwolves honored Jacqueline, a registered nurse who passed away last April from COVID-19 complications, with a reserved seat at the Target Center the night before as they played against the Chicago Bulls.

Woods captioned the post as she stood beside Towns, “For Jackie last night was so special🕊.” On the team’s social media pages, the Minnesota Timberwolves wrote with a photo of a seat covered with a number 32 jersey, the same number as her son’s jersey, “Tonight, we reserve a seat for Jacqueline Towns. Her light made the world a brighter and better place.”

Jordyn Woods attends a Minnesota Timberwolves’ tribute to Karl-Anthony Towns’ late mother, Jacqueline Towns, who died last April. Photo:@jordynwoods/Instagram

Days before, on April 10, Woods gifted Towns with a portrait of his late mother in honor of “his queen’s” tragic passing. She wrote while thanking her man for always being her rock, “It’s about to be a year since @karltowns lost his queen. We loved this young picture of his mom so much and I wanted to do something to honor her. My brother @jwoodzart is one of the most talented people I know and was the only person I trusted to capture her essence. This experience never gets easier, you just get stronger🖤 thank you @jwoodzart for being the best brother and artist and thank you @karltowns for always being my rock. Hope you guys are having a blessed weekend!”

Tonight, we reserve a seat for Jacqueline Towns. Her light made the world a brighter and better place. pic.twitter.com/tKjCurditg — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 12, 2021

Towns, who appreciated the kind gesture, commented under her post, “Love you babe ❤️ and thank you @jwoodzart for making this moment possible ✊🏽.”

Jordyn Woods gifts Karl-Anthony Towns with a portrait of his mother in honor of the one-year anniversary of her death from COVID-19 complications. Photo:@jordynwoods/Instagram

Many people gushed over the “thoughtful gift.”

“Wow! Beautiful! Really thoughtful gift!”

“This is so sweet Jordyn! You’re a real one!!! 😢🥺🥰.”

“Wow this is amazing.”

“So kind and sweet 💕.”

In 2020, Towns suffered a significant amount of loss in his family following his mother’s death. The basketball player lost six other relatives to COVID-19, and also experienced his own battle with coronavirus. He shared a lengthy Instagram story thanking Woods for her unwavering support.

“My woman has held me down more than the world knows. From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down.”

He added, “My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don’t acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life. Men, treat your woman like a Queen so she can treat you like a King.”