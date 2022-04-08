‘Oh Nahhhhh Michael What You Doing’: Michael B. Jordan Debuts Shaved Face And Fans Are Begging Him To Grow Back Beard

Actor Michael B. Jordan shaved his beard, and his fans on social media are beside themselves. A recent photograph of Jordan hanging out with his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, began circulating online and the “A Journal For Jordan” actor was without his mustache and beard.

Fans were thrown for a loop and had strong reactions to the clean-shaven actor, with many hoping he would grow it back as soon as possible.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Michael B. Jordan attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The Shade Room shared the picture on Twitter with a caption noting that fans did not appreciate him shaving his beard. “Michael B. Jordan stepped out without his beard & the streets not feelin’ it:(@jpwphoto).”

One Twitter fan responded that she wanted Jordan to grow back his facial hair. “Oh nahhhhh Michael what you doing @michaelb4jordan grow it back,” wrote the disgruntled fan.

“Michael B Jordan better stop playing with me and grew his beard back,” demanded one Twitter fan.

Another fan joked that Jordan shaved his beard because of “steveharveyfication.”

“The steveharveyfication of Michael B Jordan,” joked another fan.

Other fans didn’t seem to be so bothered by Jordan’s clean-shaven look.

“Maybe he filming,” wrote another. “He looks nice folks are just haters like good d—n everybody got something to say i’d hate to be a celeb.”

Jordan is set to star in the sequel to “I Am Legend” will Will Smith. Both men will also produce the film. Jordan also returned to his role as Adonis Creed for “Creed III” which he will also direct. The film is expected to premiere in November.