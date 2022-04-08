‘Cast & Crew Did Everything We Could’: Loni Love Pens Heartwarming Note Following Reports ‘The Real’ Has Been Canceled

It’s been real, but “The Talk” daytime talk co-hosts Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais have confirmed that the three-time Daytime Emmy award-winning series has been canceled after reports initially surfaced last month.

In a comment-restricted post shared to her Instagram account shortly after the news broke, Love wrote, “In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down..”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Loni Love attends Variety’s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety)

The 50-year-old noted that “We shot 7–8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio,” before sharing her belief that “Covid cost killed this show.”

Still, the actress said that “It’s been a great ride” before going on to thank the studio for allowing eight seasons of a show that was “Emmy winning and historic.” She added, “Most importantly thank you to the viewers for riding with us .. this is not goodbye but see you all soon!” “Thank you to the fans for the great ride…,” she captioned the post.

Fans showered the comedian with support, including one person who wrote, “love you ladies! Thanks for being a safe space for so many people! Sad to lose my comfort show.”

Beauvais retweeted a post from Deadline Hollywood announcing the news, writing in her own caption, “It was a fun ride!! Got to work with a group of amazing women and crew.”

Fans of the show appeared shattered over the news, including one viewer who replied to the veteran actress’ post, “I am so sad right now! I have been watching this show for years and you have been an AMAZING addition!”

The fan praised the “Wild Wild West” star, “You fit right in with the other queens! I literally only started watching Housewives because of you being the new co host of The Real! I love The Real and am so sad to see it go.”

“Such a pleasure to both watch & to have been on the show with you amazing ladies!” echoed another person. “Love to the cast & crew for the rest of you guys taping! With the chemistry y’all have… Time to cash in in other ways outside of daytime tv.”

“The Real,” which aired on Fox stations starting in 2013, was most recently hosted by Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, Love and Beauvais. Past hosts included Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tamar Braxton and Amanda Seales. The show earned several awards, including three Daytime Emmy Awards and two NAACP Image Awards.