‘Please Give Grace’: Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais Respond to Reports of ‘The Real’ Being Canceled

Days after reports that “The Nick Cannon Show” has been canceled, another daytime-talk show is now in jeopardy. The Jasmine Brand reported that ‘insiders’ claim “The Real” show “will be ending soon.” It also speculated that the cancellation is a result of the show’s ratings.

As reports began circulating on social media, ‘The Real’ co-host Loni Love took to Twitter to address things from her point of view.

“It’s been a busy few days, but I got a call from the studio.. no official decision has been made about #TheReal,” the comedian tweeted on March 13. “I will be ok but please give grace to the 150 crew members this may affect. We will finish Season 8 and wait for official word.”

Meanwhile, Garcelle Beauvais, who joined ‘The Real’ in August 2020, shut down the rumors in an interview with BET.com Friday, March 11. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said, “It’s a rumor. It hasn’t been confirmed by Fox, my team, or anyone.”

‘The Real’ premiered in 2013, with original hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tamar Braxton and Jeannie Mai Jenkins. Actress and activist Amanda Seales joined the daytime Emmy Award-winning series as fifth chair in 2020, for six months. The women-led show tackles a range of subjects and topics, following in the footsteps of ‘The View” and “The Talk.”

Braxton exited ‘The Real” in 2016, and blamed her co-hosts for the sudden firing. Meanwhile, Mowry-Housley revealed she decided not to renew her contract in July 2020.

No official information on cancellation of “The Real” has been released.