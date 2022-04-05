‘The Cat Is Out of the Bag’: Eva Marcille and Husband Mike Sterling Are Expecting a Baby Girl 

Eva Marcille kicked off a new month, on one particularly interesting day, to announce exciting family news.

On April 1 — also known as April Fools’ Day, a day where people play practical jokes on one another — the model announced on Instagram that she and her husband of almost four years, Mike Sterling, are expecting a baby girl. This latest addition will be the couple’s third child together.

Eva Marcille announced on April 1, that she and her husband, Mike Sterling, are welcoming another bundle of joy in the fall. Photo:@evamarcille/Instagram

Marcille and Sterling share two sons Michael Todd Sterling Jr., 3, and 2-year-old Maverick Sterling. Marcille also has a daughter, Marley Rae Sterling, from her previous relationship with Kevin McCall. In the announcement post, Marcille explained in the caption how “excited” the pair is to release the news while reposting Sterling’s now-deleted upload.

She wrote alongside the photo of the smiling couple, “And another one!!!! We are so excited that the cat is out the bag there goes my summer… But I could not be happier. Repost from @miketsterling • My wife, Eva and I are so excited to welcome our new addition, baby Madison, into the Sterling family coming this fall. You’re about to be a godfather @demetricdotson.”

As fans viewed Marcille’s post, many flooded her comments section with well-wishes.

“Omg this is so exciting Blessings.”

“Awe honey!!! So happy for you both!!”

“Awww, so happy for you Eva! Blessings on blessings! Xoxo.”

“Congratulations to you both on your new bundle of joy.”

In addition to the congratulatory remarks, others claimed the post might be a joke because of the day Marcille shared her pregnancy announcement. One wrote, while pointing out the former reality TV star’s flat tummy in the photo, “This is a joke because her stomach is on flat flat.”

Another said, “I really hope this isn’t an April fools joke… congratulations if it’s not.” A third Instagram user posted, “April fools so I’m hold my Congrats.”

As shared in Sterling’s social media post, Marcille and Sterling reportedly expect to welcome their baby girl Madison in the fall. No additional details have been released at this time.