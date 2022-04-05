‘I’m Loving The Gray Hairs’: Tamera Mowry Housley Rocks Her Natural Hair on Instagram

Tamera Mowry is sharing her natural beauty with fans on Instagram. The actress posted several pictures to the platform featuring her naturally curly hair, and fans quickly co-signed on her au natural look.

The former co-host of “The Real” looked gorgeous in the photographs while wearing a black turtleneck top with a cutout paired with loop earrings.

Tamera Mowry Housley rocks her natural hair on Instagram on March 29, 2022.

Her former colleague from “The Real” Loni Love responded to Mowry’s post with, “Cuuutttteeeee!!!” Fitness trainer Massy Arias wrote that Mowry looked amazing.

Mowry’s hubby, Adam Housley, also took note of the post, calling his wife gorgeous. Mowry replied to her husband’s comment with several smiley heart emojis.

Fans also loved seeing Mowry rocking her natural hair and responded in the comments section. “Idk why but I’m LOVING the gray hairs,” wrote one fan.

“I agree with loni,” wrote another fan “@tameramowrytwo you look amazing!!!”

“Love the curls! #teamcurls,” wrote another Instagram user.

The actress also shared a message of kindness on social media, encouraging people to be themselves and to let their light shine. “Let your light so shine,” she captioned the post. “Don’t you dare allow this world or someone to take you out of your character. Shine onnnn!”

The post read, “Admit it. You got a dope soul. Stop regretting being a caring person. Who ever got to experience you, needed your light at that time. You stay kind and committed to your love. Don’t you dare doubt your worth or the beauty of your truth. Just keep on shining like you do.”