Tamera Mowry-Housley Shows Fans She’s Still Got It, Recreates Famous ‘Sister, Sister’ Moment

Similarly to a lot of her fans, Tamera Mowry-Housley is reminiscing about her old show “Sister, Sister.” She posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 22, of herself in the shower singing “I’m Going Down,” re-enacting a popular scene from an episode in the series where she sings the same song.

“OK, guys, so in honor of ‘Sister, Sister’ — yes I’m in my shower — I am going to sing, “I’m going down” for you guys. “I’ve seen lots of requests. It’s a little spicy, now that I’ve experienced some life. But here you go. I was 16, you guys, when I sang it for the first time, and I was so nervous.”

Tamera Mowry (Photo: @tameramowrytwo/Instragram)

She takes a breath before belting out those familiar words to her fans, “Time on my hands, since you been away, boy …”

After singing a little less than a minute of the song she blew a kiss to her fans and reminded them that she loved them.

Her caption reiterates the reason behind her singing the song, which was “In honor of ‘Sister, Sister.’”

She also adds at the end of her caption that “It’s so fun to do it again.”

Fans showed love to the former “The Real” co-host under her post with their comments.

One fan wrote, “Okay! Well blow us away on this Tuesday then!!”

Another commenter shared a funny story of her own in the comments pertaining to the song, saying, “We just watched this episode and when my husband started singing along, my daughter said ‘how do you know this song?!? Did you watch Sister, Sister when you were little, too?’ 😂😂”

The “requests” Mowry-Housley say she has received to sing the famous Rose Royce ballad from the soundtrack to the 1976 movie “Car Wash” came shortly after Netflix added “Sister, Sister” to their streaming service on Sept. 1. Both Mowry-Housley and her twin sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, have been celebrating the re-release of their show. In a lengthy post made on Sept. 1, Mowry-Housley shares how excited she was for the new generation to experience “Sister, Sister.”

She wrote: “It all began here with my sissy! What a blessing to have inspired many at such a young age. Representation matters 💕 I’m so grateful and I am so excited for our generation to relive one of my fav jobs in history! And I’m ecstatic for the newer generation to discover this show, now on @netflix. I never thought in a million years #SisterSister would become an American classic. Thanks for supporting us throughout the years. I’m forever grateful. 🙏🏽 @tiamowry @strongblacklead.”