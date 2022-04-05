D.C. Nightclub Apologizes After Video Shows Maryland Rapper’s Corpse Onstage, Claims They Weren’t Aware of Plans 

Bliss Nightclub, located in Washington, D.C., has issued an apology after receiving backlash for hosting a party that featured the body of slain Maryland rapper Goonew, born Markelle Morrow. The 24-year-old was found shot to death last month in a District Heights area parking lot.

“Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans,” the establishment wrote in a memo posted to their Instagram account on Monday, April 4. The lounge claimed that they were “contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration” and “Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire.”

A Washington nightclub has issued an apology after it staged a funeral complete with a display of the body of slain rapper Goonew (alive above). (Photo: @goonew64/Instagram)

In a video taken from inside the club that has gone viral, Goonew’s corpse was propped up on stage, draped in designer clothing and a crown on top of his head. Strobe lights and sparks flew around the room.

Bliss noted, “We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss Management.”

The scene sparked outrage among fans of the “Shots Fired” emcee, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Seeing Goonew’s body in the club like that as a funeral was one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen.”

Seeing Goonew’s body in the club like that as a funeral was one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen. — AMIL D’MOR (@amildmor) April 4, 2022

Another person commented, “If y’all saw that video with Goonew’s body y’all can’t tell me this society ain’t already collapsed…”

if y’all saw that video with Goonew’s body y’all can’t tell me this society ain’t already collapsed… — silent hater (@doompeyton) April 4, 2022

“Our generation is so weird and people not even fazed by a dead corpse in the club like this Rip Goonew but I would never set up funeral arrangements like this,” wrote a third critic.

Our generation is so weird 🤦🏾and people not even fazed by a dead corpse in the club like this 🤯 Rip Goonew but I would never set up funeral arrangements like this 🤦🏾 pic.twitter.com/2wIvcmMkPh — DayDay…. (@taticalSOSA97) April 4, 2022

However, Goonew’s mother, Patrice Morrow, told FOX 5 DC it’s precisely how they wanted to celebrate their loved one’s life. To avoid being sad, after burying her son on Monday, she planned the event.

“People just saying what they want to say, and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away,” Morrow told the news station, “I wish people would just let me grieve in peace.”