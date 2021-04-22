‘I Was Hearing Voices’: Rae Sremmurd Rapper Swae Lee Releases Shocking Clip of His Jailed Half Brother Explain Why He Allegedly Killed His Own Father

Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee is getting personal on his new Snapchat docuseries “Swae Meets World.”

On April 21, he shared a first-look clip with TMZ of himself speaking with his half brother Michael Sullivan as Michael reflects on the night he allegedly shot and killed his biological father — Lee’s stepfather — Floyd Sullivan Jr.

In the clip, Michael, who is facing a first-degree murder charge, calls his mother from jail while she’s sitting with Lee. When he first got on the phone with Lee, it appeared to be a normal conversation. He asked Lee what he was doing. But that quickly changed when Michael can be heard saying “I wish I was out.”

Lee replied, “Me too. Everybody do, bro.” Lee’s mother, Bernadette Walker, retrieved the phone and told him to say what was going through his head about “that night.” When she handed the phone back to Lee, Michael said, “I was hearing voices. I thought dad was trying to make me kill myself.”

He continued with the heartbreaking recount of that night. He said, “My stomach was hurting. I couldn’t eat really. Different stuff like that, and then that was it.” The 27-year-old tried consoling his brother and told him “keep your head clear, Mike. We ain’t forgot about you, bro.”

Since January 2020, Walker has spoken out about Michael’s mental health condition. She has told multiple outlets that he suffers from schizoaffective disorder, a combination of schizophrenia and mood disorders. This can include hallucinations, delusions, and manic and depression disorders.

The “Black Beatles” rapper spoke about the incident in the premiere episode of his “Swae Meets World” series. He said, “Everybody struggled in 2020, but it wasn’t just the pandemic for me. It was more than that. My dad, my pops passed away recently. I have three brothers, [and] allegedly the police say my youngest brother … He shot my dad, like, killed my dad. And it’s like, my brother killed my dad.”

He continued, “That sh-t is like unbelievable like you can’t even imagine. It’s like something out of a movie, you know. I’m still dealing with it like I don’t even know how to deal with it all the way completely.”