‘So We Were Robbed of a Black Robin?’: Resurfaced Story About Marlon Wayans Starring In ‘Batman Returns’ Shocks Fans

Fans are going wild over a resurfaced story about Marlon Wayans and a “Batman” film he never starred in. According to Cinemablend and a movie fan on Reddit, the actor and comedian received $100,000 for his role as Robin in director Tim Burton‘s 1992 film “Batman Returns.” The part was later passed on to actor Chris O’Donnell.

The 49-year-old producer previously admitted to these findings during a 2018 Gizmodo interview. He said, “I was actually supposed to play Robin in ‘Batman Returns,’ about 15 years ago.

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans was selected to play Robin in “Batman Returns,” but the role was excised. (Photo: @marlonwayans/Instagram.)

But there was too many characters. I was cast, I was paid, and everything. I still get residual checks. Tim Burton didn’t wind up doing three, [director] Joel Schumacher did it, and he had a different vision for who Robin was. So he hired Chris O’ Donnell.”

As news about a Black Robin made its way to Twitter, fans noted that Wayans was financially compensated for his “trouble.” Still, one person tweeted, “So we were robbed of a Black Robin?”

So we were robbed of a black Robin pic.twitter.com/WMqW30yUpn — S. ♏ (@Bright_Eyes973) April 2, 2022

Another said, “Whoa!!! N—a Robin [would have] been f—-n’ lit.”

Whoa!!! Nigga Robin woulda been fuckin lit — WYM?77 🐢 (@burnergod77) April 1, 2022

Fans of the many “Batman” stories and comic books such as “Batman and Robin Vol. 4: Requiem for Damian” began requesting Wayan’s deleted scenes to be released.

One person wrote, “So am I the only one that wants [to] see Marlon’s deleted scenes extremely bad? They need [to] release them; I bet he was EVERYTHING! I’ve really been a fan of his since [before] Requiem [for Damian], but Requiem solidified it [for] me. I bet if he was playing a criminal, they [would have] kept every scene.”

So am I the only one that wants 2 see Marlon’s deleted scenes extremely bad? They need 2 release them, I bet he was EVERYTHING! I’ve really been a fan of his since b4 Requiem 4 a Dream, but Requiem solidified it 4 me. I bet if he was playing a criminal they wuda kept every scene pic.twitter.com/KnwczchuLf — MAXWELL’S HAITIAN KNEES (@DiTarrieLaRons) April 2, 2022

However, some “Batman” fans were unaware of the actor’s contribution to “Batman Returns.” While making a point about Wayans’s family and their diverse acting range, one person said, “I didn’t know this, but I’m not surprised at all about his range or anyone in his family’s range. Thank you for sharing!”

I didn't know this but I'm not surprised at all about his range, or anyone in his family's range.

Thank you for sharing! — LifeRuiner103 (@probheardright) April 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the idea of a Black Robin caused fans to bring up another film the “White Chicks” star has yet to star in. Wayans is among the many actors mentioned as picks to play late comedian Richard Pryor in a biopic helmed by “Empire” creator Lee Daniels.

One person said, “Always wondered what his Richard Pryor project would’ve been like.” In response, one person wrote, “Same here. He’s always had the range for more, and I’m always surprised when people don’t realize what he’s capable of.”