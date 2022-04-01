‘Y’all So Cayute’: Rihanna and Her ‘Date’ Stun Fans In a Sheer All-Black Look

Singer Rihanna brought a date to Jay-Z’s Gold Party following the Academy Awards on March 27. The 34-year-old shared photographs of herself and her date on Instagram on March 30.

The Fenty Beauty founder, who is several months pregnant, wrote a caption with her Instagram post noting her baby bump escorted her to the Oscars after party. Rihanna attended the Gold Party hosted by rapper Jay-Z at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

Rihanna poses for pictures on March 27, before attending Jay-Z’s Gold Party in Hollywood, California.

“me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump22,” she wrote.

Rihanna also shared the photographs on Twitter.

Fans and friends loved Rihanna’s pictures and responded in the comment section.

“Power” actress LaLa Anthony responded “Gorgeous,” followed by heart smiley and fire emojis. Yung Miami also responded with fire emojis. “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa Gharachedaghi wrote, “The best date for the rest of your life! Nothing comes close [heart emojis].”

Photographer Quille Lemmons wrote, “You never miss. How you pop out. We take notes.”

Actress Asiahn wrote, “yaaassssssssssssuuuhhhhhh y’all so cayute!!!”

Hayden Williams responded with “Stunning” followed by a heart emoji. Sofia Richie wrote, “Unreal” followed by a smiley heart emoji.

Fans also responded to the baby bump pictures on Twitter. One fan wrote, “You look gorgeous and ur baby bump is [heart emojis] …. #Rihannathequeen.”

Protesters picketed the Gold Party until 1 in the morning to highlight employee issues at Chateau Marmont, which include sexual misconduct allegations as well as systemic racial discrimination. However, it reportedly didn’t get in the way of the rich and famous having a good time.

Janelle Monáe and Saweetie were also in attendance at Jay-Z’s Gold Party, as well as Daniel Kaluuya, Michael B. Jordan, Mindy Kaling, Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, Zoë Kravitz and Questlove, who won an Oscar for Best Documentary for “Summer of Soul.”

Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky sometime this year.