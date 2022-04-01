Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Reunites with Colin Kaepernick, Names QB Captain for Annual Spring Game 

The Michigan Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh are fresh off of their first win over archrival Ohio State in nine years. That win catapulted the storied Maize and Blue program to its first ever trip to the College Football Playoffs.

Although they were blown out by eventual champion Georgia, it was a sign that the Wolverines were back and ready to restore some consistent order in the Big Ten.

Harbaugh was once again highly sought after for NFL jobs, but the quirky leader opted to stay in Ann Arbor. As his team prepares for its annual spring football game, Harbs is bringing in an old friend.

One who helped him reach the Super Bowl in 2012 as head coach of the Niners. Colin Kaepernick is in Ann Arbor and will be the honorary captain for Saturday’s festivities at the “Big House,” aka Michigan Stadium.

Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7 #GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/2H6Yj2Ivwl — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 30, 2022

Players are excited to have the former dual-threat sensation on campus. Rising edge rusher Jaylen Harrell expressed the sentiments about the team.

“I’m very appreciative of coach Harbaugh actually bringing him in to us and talk to us, lay some gems down for us, and just listening to what he has to say. What he brings, his experiences, and how we can apply that to our day-to-day life. It’s a blessing for coach Harbaugh to bring Colin Kaepernick back into the building.”

Having CK7 speak to the players and drop jewels on them was a pretty bold move by his former coach Harbaugh.

Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins was another rising Wolverines player who enjoyed hearing from him.

“He’s a really nice, positive dude, it’s great to have him here. We’re excited to have him as our honorary captain for the spring game, and also excited to have him throw the football around a little bit at halftime.”

Kaepernick Led Niners To Super Bowl In 2012: Protest Began In 2016 Preseason

