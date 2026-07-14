Caitlin Clark’s Flopping Antics Captured in Hilarious Viral Video

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is once again under an intense microscope from WNBA fans after what appeared to be obvious flopping on Sunday.

The latest incident drew immediate criticism across social media, including a viral video of a woman imitating Clark’s flops in different parts of her house.

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray drove into the lane with Clark guarding her during the second quarter and drew a foul on the Fever star.

Photo (X/@veisssss)

However, Clark then went to the ground while holding her stomach.

Since Clark appeared to be in pain on the court, referees reviewed the play for a potential hostile act.

To Clark’s dismay, though, the referees quickly realized there was marginal contact from Gray on the play and resumed the game with the initial foul on Clark standing.

Nah she got it 😂pic.twitter.com/knc2W2zlQa — Mostly WNBA Tweets  (@MostlyWNBA) July 13, 2026

While some players may exaggerate contact on occasion to draw fouls, it often becomes national news anytime Clark hits the floor.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas served a one-game suspension late last month after striking Clark in the throat while they were on ground fighting for a loose ball; Thomas later told reporters she received death threats about the kerfuffle.

Republican members of Congress even got involved, writing a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert warning of potential penalties if the league did not address what they deemed as targeted physical play against the Fever star.

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Despite the flopping controversy on Sunday, Clark and the Fever controlled most of the game against Las Vegas. Clark scored 12 points with 7 rebounds and 6 assists in a 109-75 victory.

Even with Clark missing games this season due to a lingering back injury, the Fever (14-9) sit at first place in the Eastern Conference.

Caitlin Clark with the most obvious flop of the WNBA season. We gotta be serious. No shade, no h8, but nothing hurt until she heard that whistle 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5mA4gO4WU9 — zavanté 𑣲. (@zavanchy) July 13, 2026

The Fever will take the court again on Wednesday in a matchup against the Golden State Valkyries, although Clark’s official status is uncertain due to a minutes restriction related to her injury recovery.

If she does play, fans will be watching Clark’s every move very closely.