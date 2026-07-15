Young Bodybuilder Shockingly Dies Hours After Last Instagram Post, Mother Attempted to Save Him

Brazilian Bodybuilder Stunning Death at Just 35

Thousands of fans are grieving the death of a popular bodybuilder after he passed away Monday at the age of 35.

Brazilian professional bodybuilder Mailson Araujo died at his home in Alagoinhas, Brazil. He fell ill before eventually collapsing.

Hours before the incident, Araujo shared photos of himself working out on his Instagram account. The bodybuilder had amassed over 30,000 followers by sharing fitness content and his journey on the app.

Mailson Araujo (Instagram: @mailsonaraujopro)

Araujo’s mother, who is a nursing technician, attempted to perform CPR on him after he collapsed, Globo reported. Firefighters also stepped in to try and save the 35-year-old, but unfortunately all efforts were unsuccessful.

The Brazilian officially became a professional in 2023 by winning the Arnold Classic South America title in Sao Paulo, per the NY Post. At the time of his death, Araujo was preparing to compete in a Musclecontest in Curitaba, Brazil.

The contest was scheduled to take place from July 17 to July 19. Araujo previously placed third in the 2023 Muscleman competition.

In addition to his career as a bodybuilder, Araujo was also a gospel singer. He regularly showcased nutrition advice on his Instagram page and took on clients as a fitness consultant.

Araujo was buried on Tuesday after a viewing was held for his body.

Many used the comments underneath Araujo’s Instagram posts to leave tributes to his life; professional bodybuilder Maiki Ono also wrote online that he would be “greatly missed.”