Anthony Anderson’s Wife Files for Divorce After 22 Years for a Second Time

After first filing for divorce in 2015, Alvina Stewart has again petitioned to separate from her husband, Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Anderson. Many assumed the couple reconciled after Alvina rescinded her first divorce petition in 2017. But it now seems she’s had a change of heart.

According to The Blast, Alvina filed for divorce from the ‘black-ish” star in Los Angeles County last Friday, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The outlet also obtained court documents that reveal the mother of two is seeking spousal support and for the actor to pay her attorney’s fees. It also has the couple’s date of separation listed as “TBD.”

Actor Anthony Anderson and his wife Alvina Stewart pose during the opening Ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 16, 2017 in Monaco. The Monte-Carlo Television Festival, held since 1961, runs from June 7 to 11, 2014. / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

“All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,” read a page from the document.

Anthony and Alvina have been married for over 22 years and share two adult children, a daughter, Kyra, and a son, Nathan. Alvina is known to stunningly stand out on Anderson’s arm at award shows and red carpets, including most recently at the annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television last December.

That same month, Anderson opened up about his marriage in a interview, where he shared about meeting Alvina at Howard University and mistakenly inviting her to a party.

“My sophomore year [1989], her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having,” Anderson told Parade, at the time. “My wife answered the door. I was like, ‘I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we’re having.’ Stacey didn’t show up, but my wife did—and we have been together ever since that night. And I was just me: I got there early, she didn’t see nobody else, she was [like] ‘All right, I’m gonna rock out with this dude!’ “

He added, “We got married on our 10-year anniversary. She’s quiet, I’m loud. Opposites attract.”

When Alvina initially filed for divorce in 2015, she claimed the couple had been separated for over a year after splitting in April 2014. At the time, she requested joint legal and physical custody of their then adolescent son.

It’s unclear if Anthony and Alvina had a prenuptial agreement. According to the Judicial Branch of California, the ex-couple may likely split their combined assets 50/50 unless otherwise decided.

Interestingly enough, Anderson recently became an East Coast resident after buying multiple televisions for his new “apartment in New York.” In an Instagram clip, Anderson details hitching a ride with someone who helped him move the TVs into his home.