‘I Take Full Accountability’: Kevin Hunter Addresses Divorce from Wendy Williams and Talk Show Host Needing Blood Transfusions

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter hopped on social media to give his first purge about his divorce from the media maven, the aftermath, his children, and his new partner.

The Brooklyn, New York’s Brownsville district told his followers on his Hunter Publishing Group Instagram profile, in a 69-minute download, that even after separating from his wife, he was essential in saving her life.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Hunter Visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studio on September 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

He also claimed that there are people around his ex-wife who tried to stop his son from doing a wellness check on her during moments of concern.

In the video, Hunter reflected on how the Williams-Hunter collective was one of the few examples of a strong and successful Black family on daytime television. Because of this, he said many people were invested in them staying together. He also inferred some people would have loved nothing more than to see them break up, and him not be around.

Williams and Hunter divorced in 2019 after Hunter’s mistress became pregnant and bore him his second child. The very public divorce devastated the talk show host and was presented from her perspective in a Lifetime biopic.

During his hour-long outpouring, he shared that he did not believe the movie captured their relationship, professionally and romantically, accurately.

However, he noted, that the couple divorced did not take as long as most industry splits.

“The divorce one of the fastest celebrity divorces in history,” Hunter recalled. “Because I basically left whatever on the table, just to have peace of mind.”

He remarked, “[Even] in doing so, I still had to save her life.”

Hunter talked about people, later identified as her management, being around Williams and being “responsible for almost seeing her life come to an end.”

“Management clearly put her in a life and death situation and denied medical coverage and care,” he said before sharing “if it wasn’t for my son and myself stepping in” she would not have made it.

While he doted on his two children, he spoke about his child with Williams in a heroic light. He called his namesake “the most beautiful spirit on this planet,” and commended him for his fervent advocacy for his mother’s health while she was in deep moments of a health crisis — a condition he alleges her management did not recognize.

“You’ve got people that’s trying to objectify him right now because all he wants is [for] his mother to be well,” Hunter revealed.

“You got somebody sitting there, who just got here, telling your son ‘No. You can’t send these people up to her place to save her or to do our real wellness check.’”

He said that the wellness checks that are being done are from a place of “control.”

He said it got to “a point where [Kevin Jr. had to say] ‘if you don’t let these people upstairs and go look at my moms, I’m calling 911!’ That’s the only thing that allowed rescuers to get up there.”

“Two blood transfusions later, that queen still here.”

Williams is not only still here, but after battling illness related to her Graves’ disease, COVID-19, rumors about her mental health, and a public dispute with her bank about her money, she says she’s ready to return to daytime television.

In a video posted on social media, Williams and her son are seen walking and talking in the sunny bliss of Florida.

“A lot of people have been wondering what you’ve been up to and sending their prayers out and everything,” he says to his mom. “What do you have to say to those people just, like, thinking you’re up to whatever it is. What do you have to say to them?”

She replied, “You say prayers and think about me? Really? Well, thank you. I am going back stronger. I’m 57 years old. There are things that happens to people. I would say things usually start about 40 and they go up from there. You know, so you got to eat the right food.”

After talking about her diet and various life changes to stay in good health, Williams shared the news that her fans have wanted to hear for almost seven months. She said, “I want to be all that I can be and get back to New York and get on down with ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’”

Hunter, who spent a lot of time talking about his desire to be credited in the near future for helping to build the show and other ventures related to his former wife in a meaningful way that could also be attached to his “legacy,” said he when it came down to his marriage and first family, he messed things up.

“I did something, and that’s where everything went left,” he said during this transparent moment. “I take full accountability and I stand on the principle of knowing that I did hurt somebody.”

“I wish her nothing but the best, wellness, and support and you know my deepest.”