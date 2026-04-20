‘What Happened?’: ‘DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba Opens Up About Frightening Mid-Flight Experience and Takes Time Away from Social Media, Sparking Concern

“Dancing With The Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba is home in recovery after a terrifying accident took place that nearly cost her her life.

She took a two-month hiatus following the passing of her dog, Peanut, and returned to Instagram recently, excited about a new project. But things took a turn for the worst and now her silence has fans concerned.

“Dancing With The Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba is recovering after a scary medical emergency mid-flight. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

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It looks like whatever major project Inaba was working on will have to press pause following the aftermath of her frightening “medical emergency” mid-flight from Los Angeles to New York.

On Thursday, April 16, she wrote “So this happened….” over a video she uploaded, showing her body covered with a blanket while she lay in a hospital gurney in the back of an ambulance, and a caption detailing what took place.

The video then cuts to a clip of Inaba’s arm, bandaged at one spot, with a hospital bracelet wrapped around her wrist. “What happened?” many wondered, not realizing she went into further detail in her caption.

Explaining further, she said, “Yesterday was quite a day. I was on my way to NY for something I am very passionate about. But had a small ‘medical emergency’ on the plane. I very suddenly felt quite ill. And while it seemed like food poisoning, I also suddenly broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy and my arms went numb.”

Inaba said normally she handles her own health while traveling as someone “with autoimmune disease, I travel with a health tool kit and am prepared for the worst, but this scared me.”

According to USA Today, the dancer and choreographer flew to the Big Apple for a campaign with pharmaceutical company Novartis, which is raising awareness about Sjögren’s syndrome, which can cause severe dry mouth and eyes.

She continued, “And while I was locked in the restroom, we were also experiencing turbulence and the flight attendants had been asked to sit in their seats as well. I didn’t want to have anyone else put themselves at risk… but when my arms went numb, it was time to ask for help.”

In the comments, Inaba thanked a man and his partner who assisted her “when my blood pressure dropped on the ride to the ER.” She noted that she’s grateful for moments that scare and challenge her because they leave her with a reminder.

“They remind me that while I often face my health challenges alone, I am not alone. None of us are. The helpers are everywhere,” she explained.

The 58-year-old followed up with a lengthy message thanking the flight attendants and doctors on board who assisted her, as well as the passengers who had to wait for her before they could disembark. She also thanked the nurses who were welcoming to her in the ER.

She added, “I ultimately left the ER to go back to my hotel when I felt stable enough. And thank you to @iv_king_joseph and @gdjelin for hooking me up with IV Fluids and all@the things I needed to help me recover.”

She even shouted out press outlets for rescheduling and took time to show gratitude to Novartis, while her fans online sent her well wishes and expressed concern about her health.

One person said, “Carrie, I am relieved that you received the attention that you needed. Be well.” Someone else complimenting her typed, “Your strength is inspiring.”

A third person sympathizing with her wrote, “That is very scary. I’m so very glad you asked for help.”

In an April 8th video, Inaba didn’t give much details about her new project, but expressed how “very dear to [her] heart” it was, believing it’s going to “help a lot of people.” She has yet to return to social media or update her status.

It’s not clear if Inaba’s medical emergency was a result of her Sjögren’s or another condition she battles with. She was diagnosed in 2013 with the autoimmune disease, which destroys moisture-producing glands and causes severe dryness in the eyes and mouth. It can also affect the kidneys, liver, and nerves. She also lives with several other autoimmune diseases like lupus, fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Inaba has served as a judge on “Dancing With the Stars” since 2005, and it remains unclear whether this medical emergency will affect her ability to return for the upcoming season or whether she will recover in time. With the show typically premiering in the fall — and recent seasons launching in September — there is still some runway before that decision may need to be made.

Her absence would not be without precedent. Inaba also missed last season’s premiere, later explaining on Instagram that she was under the weather at the time.