‘This is a Dangerous Dress’: Fans React After Seeing Tracee Ellis Ross’ Form-Fitting Attire 

Over the years, Tracee Ellis Ross has graced millions of her followers’ timelines with memorable looks, whether from her magazine cover shoots or red carpet appearances. On March 27, the actress appeared to have struck gold once again with her fans, after uploading a stream of photos showcasing her Oscars attire.

In the Instagram post, Ross was seen wearing a low-cut red dress from Carolina Herrera’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, accessorized with red Christian Louboutin heels and a diamond necklace.

Tracee Ellis Ross caused a commotion on social media after debuting her dress for the 2022 Oscars. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

As for hair and makeup, the “black-ish” star kept it fairly simple by sporting a slicked-back look with a full face and red lipstick. In addition to the post, Ross wrote in the caption, “Oscars, baby!” As fans viewed her upload, many expressed how stunning the 49-year-old looked.

“This is a dangerous dress.”

“LOVE! especially the shape of the bust + structure of the shawl! SO glamorous!!!! lady in red!!!”

“You are literally perfection.LOVE the dress.”

“Does that dress come with its own fire extinguisher? Cause it’s (fire emoji).”

“Red is definitely her color.”

Among the compliments, a selected few mentioned in the comments section that Ross’ dress was exposing too much cleavage. One wrote, “That red looks real good on you, and you look good in that red, just one small problem, it’s too much boobs showing, had it been less boobs showing, it would’ve been a perfect look.”

Another said, “Beautiful color, BUT the bust area was, in my opinion, a distraction.” A third Instagram user claimed that the dress wasn’t as appealing as Ross’ other fashion choices because of the outfit’s design around the breast area.

That particular person stated, “Love you and I’m your fan, but this dress in the breast area was not a good fit for you.”