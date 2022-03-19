‘The Body!!! Good Grief!’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ ‘Pole Work’ Has Fans Zooming In on Her Toned Physique

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ body became a topic of conversation on March 17 after the actress uploaded a throwback behind-the-scenes clip from her Health Magazine photo shoot.

In the Instagram post, Ross was seen sporting a deep-cut metallic bodysuit worn with a full face and her voluptuous curls as she posed for the camera and sang along to Pia Mia’s 2015 track “Touch.”

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans fans with slim figure after sharing a behind-the-scenes look of her latest photo shoot. @traceeellisross/Instagram

Alongside the video, the “black-ish” star shared that the seductive modeling stances she was doing on the pole are what she considered “pole work.” She wrote, “My version of pole work.”

As fans began to view the recording, many flooded Ross’ comment section with compliments over her snatched physique.

“The body!!! Good grief!”

“She stay giving us Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody.”

“The REAL BODY OF A WOMAN.”

“Give us ALL that REAL body Tracy.”

“Look at that hot body!”

In the same 2017 Health Magazine cover issue, Ross disclosed during the interview how she maintained her figure into her 40s. The “Girlfriends” star informed the publication that she only focuses on her health and her body’s functionality rather than its physical appearance.

While mentioning her fitness schedule, Ross said, “It’s three days a week on a regular basis, sometimes four. Sometimes I take a little break, but the truth is, I feel the best when I work out. I feel very strong. I didn’t wake up like this.”

She added, “At 22, I woke up like that. At 44, I work really hard for this! I am on TV, and I don’t want to lie to anybody. I’m not at my skinniest, I’m not at my fattest, but I live my life. This is my body. Health and the functionality of my body are more important than what it looks like.”