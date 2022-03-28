‘Healing Looks Good on You’: Meagan Good Shares a Message About Self-Love with a Beauty Video

Actress Meagan Good has used her social media accounts over the past few months to showcase her post-breakup glow, following her pending divorce from pastor and producer DeVon Franklin, or to share encouraging words to herself and her legions of followers.

On March 26, the “Harlem” star took things a step further by giving her fans a glimpse into her self-love journey. In the Instagram post, Good, who appeared to be on set for an undisclosed project, is seen getting ready as Jayson Lyric’s “Self Love” single plays in the background.

Fans show Meagan Good support after the actress opens up about her self-love journey. Photo:@meagangood/Instagram

The clip ends with the 40-year-old posing for the camera in her denim romper. In the caption, Good expressed how deeply committed she is to retaining her “inner peace.” She wrote, “Due to personal reasons.. I’m going to keep getting hotter, smarter, and more committed to my inner peace than ever before.”

As fans began to view the actress’ upload, a handful of individuals praised Good for transparency, while others sent her well-wishes.

“I know that’s right! Rooting for you!”

“You deserve to be the BEST version of yourself for you at all times. Everytime I look up I see you diving deeper into ya bag of beauty & brains. I love to see it.”

“Don’t you ever dim your light to appease another…”

“I love you Megan! Continue being Transparent your inspiring me to continue to push.”

“Amen. I am, too. Healing looks good on you.”

This isn’t the first Good has opened up about the importance of celebrating oneself despite the circumstances. On Jan. 16, the star shared a caption by an unknown author that talked about being proud of the “silent battles” an individual has endured, “Be proud of how you’ve been handling these last few months. The silent battles you’ve fought, the moments you had to humble yourself, the time you’ve wiped your own tears. Celebrate your strength.”

Good’s January upload came weeks after the actress and Franklin announced in a joint statement that they were getting a divorce after nine years of marriage.