‘Get That Money’: Wendy Williams Speaks Out About Wells Fargo Holding Her Money Hostage, Fans React 

Daytime talk show legend Wendy Williams isn’t going down without a fight in her financial battle against Wells Fargo. As reports continue to surface regarding the longtime host’s health struggles and now claims that the bank won’t give her access to money, the 57-year-old has taken to her social media platforms, where she called out the financial institutions and people she characterized as false allies claiming to want to help her.

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money, and when I began asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair,” Williams said in a video posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 23, in reference to the former financial adviser.

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 29: TV personality Wendy Williams attends Wendy Digital Event at Atlanta Tech Village Rooftop on August 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

She then addressed Wells Fargo, alleging that they had “no questions and answers with regarding my money.” She continued, “This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right, and you know this is not fair.”

Williams veered her attention to Bernie Young, her former manager, stating, “I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me. That was done with my American Express card.”

The video comes on the heels of a Sun report that stated Young filed to be Williams’ legal guardian “as she suffers serious health problems.” Although Williams didn’t speak on that report directly, she addressed Young, telling the former manager, “You’re no good, and this is not fair.”

The star told fans that she believed the New York courts system was “being weird to me.” “Without evidence, they took all of this information and continued with what’s going on with me, based on what Wells Fargo is doing,” she added. “That’s not right and that is not fair,” the star repeated.

Williams concluded her video with a message to Schiller, Young, and Wells Fargo: “Please let me have access to my money. This is not right, and again, this is not fair. Have a pleasant day. Thank you.”

Fans flooded Williams’ comment section with support and tons of encouraging remarks, including one user who wrote, “We love and support you. You are a legend, an icon and you are the moment. …wells fargo…now come on now….”

“It’s a huge shock that they can get away with this. Keep spilling the tea to shock them into action!” commented another person. “It’s so hard to watch Wendy like this. We miss you so much on tv miss Wendy. Rooting for your come back & get that money! Love from Ireland xx” wrote a third person.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo has since denied “any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts,” in a statment to Page Six.