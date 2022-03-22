‘Not Maxwell the Stallion’: Fans Are Stunned By Singer Maxwell’s Knee Work Following This Recent Performance 

Maxwell may have added another title to his extensive résumé!

The singer and his knees became a hot commodity following his March 17 performance on “The Night Tour.” The reason being is because fans acknowledged how strong Maxwell’s joints were as he danced on stage.

Maxwell’s recent performance on The Night Tour becomes viral after the singer’s knees stability was compared to Megan Thee Stallion’s. (Photo: @maxwell/Instagram )

“The Night Tour,” which kicked off earlier this month, also features acts from other R&B artists, including Joe and Anthony Hamilton. The particular moment that went viral occurred during Maxwell’s performance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the clip shared by Twitter user @DiTarrieLaRons on March 18, Maxwell is seen gyrating while squatting as he sang his 2016 track “Lake by the Ocean.” As the video began circulating online, many expressed how astonished they were by Maxwell’s knees.

At the same time, others even brought up rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“Oh baby. You got 24 hours to show us who the real Stallion is, or @_MAXWELL_ will be known as Max Thee Stallion! @theestallion.”

Oh baby. You got 24 hours to show us who the real Stallion is, or @_MAXWELL_ will be known as Max Thee Stallion! @theestallion https://t.co/LSEZ4vfWSi — keipac. (@x_Keith) March 22, 2022

“My favorite Maxwell song being performed while he drops it like Megan Thee Stallion? He is more talented than we thought y’all.”

“Maxwell is 48 and I’m 28 and he got better knees than I do .. Watching that video I heard my knees crack”

Maxwell is 48 and im 28 and he got better knees than I do 🤦🏾.. Watching that video I heard my knees crack 😂🤣😂 — Brina Don ♎ ✊🇯🇲 (@sabrina_vassell) March 22, 2022

“Not Maxwell Thee Stallion (Laughing emoji).”

“Maxwell knees on 1000.”

Maxwell knees on 1000 — SaySli〽️ (@Quasars__) March 22, 2022

Maxwell’s viral moment comes weeks after the “Pretty Wings” vocalist reflected on his early success with his 1996 debut album “Urban Hang Suite.”

On March 2, during a conversation with Interview Magazine, Maxwell, who recalled his first interview with the publication, described how different he is today at 48 years old compared to being in his early 20s when it first took place. One of the differences he elaborated on was his musical inspirations. He claimed women were his driving force in the past, but since then, it has become more “global.”

Maxwell said, “My inspirations have become more global. I’m trying to be someone that leaves a lasting impact. I’m not necessarily chasing the charts or the awards. I made a pact with God that I’m here to serve. I’m here to represent this moment, and take full advantage of this time that you’ve given me. I still struggle with whether I’m worthy of it.”