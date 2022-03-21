“Taking ‘Booty Do’ to New Levels’: Rihanna Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo

Rihanna is embracing her body’s changes as she prepares to welcome her first child with A$AP Rocky. Aside from slaying each and every maternity look, the 34-year-old singer recently gave fans a close-up of her baby bump in a video captured by The Shade Room.

“Taking ‘booty do’ to new levels. #PreggoAF,” Rihanna captioned the video taken from her Instagram story on Sunday, March 20. Urban dictionary states that the term is used to describe when a woman’s stomach sticks out more than her “booty do.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

In the clip, Rihanna’s growing belly peeked from underneath her black trucker T-shirt, paired with jewelry around her neck. Fans in the comments shared their enthusiasm for the Fenty CEO and her glowing skin.

Rihanna takin’ it back with this one! Ain’t heard “booty do” in a min 😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/vDVPtQDZeG — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 21, 2022

“I cannot wait for baby Fenty.”

“The pregnancy nose is so damn cute.”

“Ain’t see one stretch mark. Sis is SLAYING!”

“She makes being pregnant look so good.”

“That baby is coming soon. When that nose starts to spread the countdown begins.”

“She’s so beautiful.”

“I can hear Drake crying.”

Dozens went back and forth sharing their predictions for the gender of Rihanna’s baby. Fans began placing their bets based on the size and placement of her growing belly. One person said, “That’s a girl sitting up high like that.” Another said, “She having a boy.”

Someone else added, “I still can’t believe she’s really pregnant.”

In two other videos in her Instagram Story, Rihanna pursed her lips, flaunting the new bright pink lip gloss from Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream line. Over the photo, she wrote, “I’m not gon’ lie we f—-d this new lipgloss color up!! #Bubblebinge is easily my new obsession.”

Rihanna announced her pregnancy in January and shared the first baby bump selfie on Instagram days later. (Photo: @badgalriri/Instagram.)

Since announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has continued to reinvent maternity fashion and change conversations about what pregnant women wear. As she enters her third trimester, fans are eagerly excited for more fashionable looks and her post-pregnancy wardrobe. In an interview with People, Riri explained that makeup, fashion, and beauty help her feel more confident these days.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she shared last month. “You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b—h.”