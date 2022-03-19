‘It is Possible’: Tia Mowry Reflects on Being Diagnosed with Endometriosis, Fans Share Their Testimonies

Actress Tia Mowry opened up to share with her followers her reproductive health journey on social media. By candidly talking about her challenges to get pregnant, the “Sister Sister” star inspired others to come forth with their own testimonies about fertility struggles.

Mowry, who has been married to her husband Cory Hardrict in 2008, took to her Instagram and wrote, “I’m so thankful every day that Cree and Cairo came into our lives. Having endometriosis meant pregnancy wasn’t easy for me.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 13: Tia Mowry and son Cree Hardrict attend Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere held at The Regency Village Theatre on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

“I wasn’t even sure I would get there – I was so scared when I first heard my diagnosis, thinking I might not be able to have kids,” she said. “And I know that I’m not the only one who has been on that same journey.”

Her fans let her know that she wasn’t the only one living with endometriosis.

One fan commented, “Endo mama expecting my 6th baby. It is possible.”

Some women like this follower noted that her words were right on time. She said, “Needed this❤️ Endometriosis isn’t easy to deal with.”

“I am hopeful for a miracle for myself cos it hasn’t been easy,” commented another.

Her caption continued, “I learned that having endo doesn’t necessarily mean that a person’s dream of having a child won’t come true.”

“And after making dietary changes, focusing on my health, and a lot of prayer came my beautiful children,” she revealed.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, “Endometriosis is a common gynecological condition affecting an estimated 2 to 10 percent of American women of childbearing age.”

“During a woman’s regular menstrual cycle, this tissue builds up and is shed if she does not become pregnant. Women with endometriosis develop tissue that looks and acts like endometrial tissue outside of the uterus, usually on other reproductive organs inside the pelvis or in the abdominal cavity.”

“Each month, this misplaced tissue responds to the hormonal changes of the menstrual cycle by building up and breaking down just as the endometrium does, resulting in small bleeding inside of the pelvis. This leads to inflammation, swelling, and scarring of the normal tissue surrounding the endometriosis implants,” the medical research site explains.

Mowry made the post in honor of National Endometriosis Awareness Month, which is celebrated in March.

She ended her post saying to “others out there with endometriosis, I see you – and send you love, strength, encouragement and healing.”