‘Wendy Looks Happy and Healthy’: Wendy Williams’ Former DJ DJ Booth Uploads a Photo of the Pair Spending Quality Time Together Following Past Problems

Wendy Williams‘ longtime friend and former DJ Clyde “DJ Boof” Joseph Jr. shocked his followers on March 13, after sharing a photo of the pair hanging out following his unexpected departure from “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Joseph was replaced with DJ Suss One in 2020, during the series’ 12th season without a given explanation. It was alluded later in October of that same year, Joseph left because of Williams’ downward spiral after reportedly relapsing.

DJ Boof stuns fans on March 13, after sharing a photo with Wendy Williams following his departure from her self-titled daytime show in 2020. Photo:@djboof/Instagram

In the Instagram post, Joseph, who closed his eyes and blocked his ears with each index finger, was seen posing alongside the smiling 57-year-old. In addition to the image, Joseph wrote in the caption that his posture signaled how he felt about the year 2022. He wrote, “I don’t wanna hear it ‘2022.’ “

As fans began to view Joseph’s upload, many expressed how happy they were to see Williams in a healthy state after her complications with Graves’ diseases and a thyroid condition.

“I’m happy she’s laughing!!!”

“Wendy looks good! Glad she better.”

“She seems so happy. That’s a good look for her.”

“Glad to see my good sis is doing well.”

“Wendy looks happy and healthy.”

Among the previous remarks, others mentioned how much they loved seeing Williams and Joseph reunite following their past issues. One wrote, “Awwww, loving this picture! Good to see y’all together!” Another said, “A duo that has been missed.”

A third Instagram user posted, “Love to see y’all back together.”

Williams and Joseph’s reunion comes weeks after it was reported that her daytime show would be cancelled in the summer, and taken over by Sherri Shepherd’s new series. Shepherd’s series “Sherri” is set to premiere this fall during the same time slot as “The Wendy Williams Show.”