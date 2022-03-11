‘She Reminds Me of Nia Long’: Chad Johnson’s Fiancée Sharelle Rosado Has Fans Mistaking Her for Actress Nia Long

Chad Johnson‘s appreciation post to his fiancée Sharelle Rosado had fans doing a double-take on March 10, with them claiming the luxury real estate broker strongly resembled actress Nia Long.

In the Instagram video, Rosado, who rocked a blue romper donned with black heels, earrings and a slicked-back ponytail, was seen panning the camera in every direction to showcase not only her outfit but also her toned physique.

Chad Johnson’s Instagram post of his fiancée Sharelle Rosado has fans mistaking the reality star for actress Nia Long. Photo:@ochocinco/Instagram

The clip ends with the “Selling Tampa” star switching her stern facial expression as she flaunted her million-dollar smile. In addition to the recording, Johnson expressed how he felt regarding Rosado’s video, by sharing a diamond emoji.

As fans viewed Johnson’s post, many flooded the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver’s comments section with Nia Long comparisons. An individual even mentioned that the particular angle Rosado held the phone showed a striking resemblance.

“She so reminds me of Nia Long.”

“Wow She reminds me of Nia Long at this angle.”

“She looks like Nia Long.”

“Young Nia Long.”

Sharelle Rosado (left) and Nia Long (right) Photo:@ochocinco @iamnialong/Instagram

Among the Nia Long comparisons, others pointed out how beautiful Rosado is. One wrote, “I LOVE that she’s so beautiful and never has to show her body off to prove it!!! She’s definitely a BOSS BABE.” Another said, while commending Johnson for landing a “classy beauty,” “Man Cinco @ochocinco you definitely got you a classy beauty so happy for you both.”

Johnson and Rosado began dating in 2020, after the reality star slid in his DMs. Rosado disclosed this information last year during Johnson’s “I Am Athlete” podcast. She told the show’s co-hosts and their significant others, “I slid in his DM. We used to tell — the joke was, we met on Christian Mingle, but I actually slid in his DMs.”

The couple has since gotten engaged and welcomed their first child together.