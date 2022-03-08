‘Well Half of It Will Be Funny’: Chris Rock Announces Joint Tour with Kevin Hart, Fans React

Comedians Chris Rock and Kevin Hart are gearing up to co-headline their first joint tour. The five-night show titled “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” show will take place at venues across New York and New Jersey between July 21 and July 25.

Hart discussed his relationship in a press release, stating, “When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special.”

Kevin Hart (L) and Chris Rock have been friends and stand-up comedians for some 20 years. (Photo: @chrisrock/Instagram)

“I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock,” said Hart. “This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.”

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have maintained respective careers in the comedy world, becoming household names in the U.S. and other countries. For his three decades’-long resume, Rock was awarded three Grammys, adding four Emmy Awards for his HBO specials “Chris Rock: Bring the Pain” and “The Chris Rock Show.” He also created and narrated the comedic series “Everybody Hates Chris” and appeared in the “Madagascar” film franchise as Marty the Zebra.

Kevin Hart also also has a number of achievements, including his 2018 Irresponsible Tour, which sold over one million tickets worldwide. In 2019, he was hailed as the highest-earning stand-up comedian by Forbes magazine, raking in $59 million. His performance in the 2021 release of “Die Hart” earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

Fans on Twitter have mixed feelings about the Chris Rock/Kevin Hart tour run. Many are excited, but others seem hesitant for the two powerhouses to take the same stage for the first time.

One person shared a 2013 clip from Rock’s appearance on a show on which Hart appears as a cast member: “The Real Husbands of Hollywood.” In the scene, Rock and Hart have a conversation about potentially going on tour and selling out arenas together. Along with the clip, they added, “I imagine Chris Rock and Kevin Hart conversation about this looked something like this.”

I imagine Chris Rock and Kevin Hart conversation about this looked something like this

One individual predicted, “Well half of it will be funny.” Another agreed, writing, “true that and the other half will be hilarious question is whom will reign high as the new middle weight.”







question is whom will reign high as the new middle weight champ?

Yet many are still looking forward to a sold-out event with two of the biggest and blackest comedians in Hollywood.

“OMG! This is gonna be good…epic,” one individual responded to another who said “So amazing! All shows are going to sell out.”

So amazing! All shows are going to sell out

Others requested Rock and Hart schedule future dates in states and countries like Florida, Texas, Canada and South Africa. One person enthusiastically wrote, “OH S–T! THIS IS GOING TO BE GREAT. Come to Austin!”

A prospective attendee added, “Yea, I’m not missing that Chris Rock and Kevin Hart show.”

Yea, I'm not missing that Chris Rock and Kevin Hart show.

For ticket information and dates about “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed,” visit LiveNation.com.

