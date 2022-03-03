Is This Disrespectful?: NFL Combine Invites Just Four Players From HBCUs Out of the 324 Invited

The 2022 NFL Combine begins on Thursday in Indianapolis, and of the 324 invited prospects only four from HBCUs were chosen.

They are Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams, South Carolina State University defensive back DeCobie Durant who won MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, Florida A&M defensive back Marquese Bell, and Southern offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter.

All are studs and are very deserving of the opportunity. Durant shined in the Celebration Bowl, completely locking down Coach Prime’s receivers in the South Carolina State upset of JSU.

This kind of disrespect toward HBCU talent is exactly why Deion Sanders has chosen to hitch his Hall of Fame wagon to the HBCU empowerment plan. It’s also why he’s been against a handful of HBCU athletes having to share the NFL Combine spotlight with Power Schools.

Sanders is on record saying they should add 52 more slots to the NFL Combine. That was his projection for the event he once backed, but eventually changed his tune on after no players from HBCUs were drafted last year.

In an interview with The Clarion-Ledger, Sanders discussed why he changed his tune on separate combines.

“They we’re going to allow 52 players I believe to come to that combine in Miami. We can allow 52 players to come to that combine in Indy. It’s only four or five players for each position or maybe six if I’m doing my math correctly. Why should we separate? Why should we be placed on another field where scouts aren’t coming, all the personnel’s not going to be there like they would normally be in Indy?”

He added, “We’ve got to stop the separatism we really do. I get mad when I’m watching the channel that had us on Saturday. And you’re talking about all these bowl games and you aren’t mentioning us? Just give us an honorable mention, give us something. I mean you’re talking about some schools that I ain’t even heard of. I ain’t heard of some of the schools.

“At least give us a mention. I think they had a three or four-hour pregame show before they serve the entree. Give us something, give us some love, some type of respect. And it’s up to us to stand up for that. We’ve got to, we must. The kids deserve it they really do.”

HBCU Combine Has 42 Participants:

The @NFL HBCU Combine presented by Microsoft Surface invites draft-eligible players from HBCUs to showcase their talent through interviews and on field workouts for scouts from all 32 clubs.



The 2022 combine takes place in Mobile, AL from January 28-29: https://t.co/P3f56IIOpi. pic.twitter.com/9TpRyevVIX — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 30, 2021

Although Sanders wasn’t in agreement, the HBCU Combine was held in January, in Mobile, Alabama. The 42 invited participants showcased their true talents for scouts from reportedly every team. But it still isn’t anywhere near all the bells and whistles they receive at the NFL Combine in Indy.

When they mention standouts from the HBCU Combine, like Will Adams a gifted defensive back from Virginia State, you can only wonder why he was denied an opportunity to display that next-level ability in Indy.

To find out more about Deion Sanders and his issues with how the NFL Combine excludes HBCU athletes, click here.

More news from our partners:

‘I Don’t Want Her…(In My Future Voice)’: Raymond Santana Jr. Has Filed for Divorce from Deelishis, Claps Back at Alleged Side Piece

“I Don’t Believe This Franchise Will Win Another Championship With LeBron” | Jalen Rose Thinks Bron’s Title Window With The Lakers Is Shut, Shaq Disagrees. Who’s Right?

One Black Family Claims California Took Their Land for a State Park 75 Years Ago. Now They Want it Back.