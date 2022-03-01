‘It’s Giving Tisha Campbell’: Raven-Symoné’s Beauty Video Derails When Fans Say She Looks Like Tisha Campbell

Fans have seen a thousand different looks from Raven-Symoné over her career in entertainment that spans five decades.

In the mid-’80s, they fell in love with her as the cutie patootie Olivia Kendall on “The Cosby Show,” rocking an assortment of bobos, barrettes, and colorful ribbons. In the ’90s, post the breakout sitcom role, she rocked Shirley Temple curls as a rapper on her “That’s What Little Girls Are Made Of” song. Her Disney series “That’s So Raven” allowed her to really express herself in a number of braids, and by the time she became a “Cheetah Girl,” she learned how to have fun with weaves.

Raven-Symone (L) and Tisha Campbell (R). Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar, Mindy Small/FilmMagic

The last time many people saw her she was one of the co-hosts on the ABC talk show “The View,” and on that show, week after week, she would switch it up. Some days she would have it dyed blue, purple, or gray and other times it would be shaved on the side.

Needless to say, the girl is not afraid to try something new when it comes to her hair.

Recently, she did just that. In a new TikTok video, the former child star showed off a new curly top fauxhawk. She complimented the ‘’do with a glossy lip, heavy eye makeup, and perfectly arched eyebrows. While some fans appreciated her boldness and enjoyed her creative expression, others weren’t afraid to let her have it.

Fans commented had a variety of opinions, ranging from “We like it,” to “Nope, trash it.”

But the most hilarious of the bunch likened her to another light-skinned former child star, Tisha Campbell.

One asked the question, “Anyone else thought this was Tisha Campbell ???” Which another person responded, “I did honestly. It was giving EYEM STEEL HERE.”

Another user got the same impression and also said, “She gives me very much Tisha Campbell vibes.”

A fan also agreed that on the video she was “Looking like Tisha Campbell.”

Similar in their phenotypes, they both have bright complexions, brown hair, and hazel eyes. Because they favor so much, this is actually not the first time that this comparison has come up on social media.

“It just hit me. Raven Symone was just a small version of Tisha Campbell”

It just hit me. Raven Symone was just a small version of Tisha Campbell — Themi Lovato 👩🏼‍🎤🧚🏽‍♀️ (@KoticCouture) January 17, 2022

“Ummmm didn’t we petition a sitcom with Tisha Campbell & Raven Symone as a mother/daughter or big sister little sister duo. This needs to happen!”

ummmm didn’t we petition a sitcom with Tisha Campbell & Raven Symone as a mother/daughter or big sister little sister duo. This needs to happen! pic.twitter.com/2phNXECQ9j — know it all papi 🥩 (@robthgod) January 7, 2022

Both Symoné and Campbell became popular on ’80s television shows on NBC, “The Cosby Show” and “Rags to Riches,” respectfully. Campbell went on to star in movies like Spike Lee’s “School Daze,” and the “House Party” franchise and her most popular role as Gina in the cult classic television show, “Martin.”

According to Deadline, the cast of “Martin” will reunite later this year for the 30th anniversary of the show’s debut episode.

Symoné is gearing up for a debut of her own. The fifth season of Disney’s “Raven’s Home,” a show in which she serves as the lead actor and executive producer, premieres on Friday, March 11.

More Stories from Our Partners: