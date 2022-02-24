‘People Would Be Laughing at, But I Would Feel Sad’: Lizzo Explains Why Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Nutty Professor’ was a Hard Watch for Her

Veteran Hollywood comedian and actor Eddie Murphy has a very successful and lucrative career making fans laugh thanks to films such as “Coming to American,” “Norbit,” and “The Nutty Professor.” The 60-year-old’s movies gave us some of the most hilarious movie lines ever and even more memorable characters, including Sherman Klump and Rasputia Latimore.

However, during a recent interview with Variety, Grammy Award-winner Lizzo shared that while many may have been laughing at Murphy’s films for years, some of the actor’s cinema contributions left her sad.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 04: Lizzo performs live from Miami Beach at the Platinum Studio for American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021 Performance at Miami Beach EDITION on December 04, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express)

“It’s funny, because I’m the biggest Eddie Murphy fan of all time. But he definitely had a collection of fat-suit movies that people would be laughing at, but I would feel sad,” the 33-year-old told the publication.

She continued, “Not because I felt like, ‘Oh, my gosh — that’s me.’ But I had this empathy for Professor Klump [in “The Nutty Professor”]. Like, the scene where he opens his drawer, and there are all these candies and M&Ms in his desk? I could literally cry right now thinking about it. People around me were laughing, but I hide food too. I feel him. I feel sympathy and empathy for him.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer has long advocated for body positivity, often taking to social media to defend herself and people who look like her. Last June, the Michigan native took to her TikTok, where she addressed critics bothered by her appearance.

“So I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” she said at the time. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f–king business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

She continued, “So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them — whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out — how ’bout you look at your own f–king self and worry about your own godd-mn body.”

Elsewhere she noted, “Health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside.” She added, “Health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a f–king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘It’s Time to Talk About Things’: Lizzo Condemns Systemic Racism During Charity Performance

‘I Don’t Necessarily Want To Operate In That Space’ | Sue Bird Doesn’t Get To Decide If She Gets Farewell Tour

Candles & Crystals: Black Women Entrepreneurs Are Finding a Niche In Spirituality-Inspired Businesses