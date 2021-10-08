‘It’s Time to Talk About Things’: Lizzo Condemns Systemic Racism During Charity Performance

Singer Lizzo is continuing to use her platform to highlight social issues that are even bigger than her Billboard hits.

While taking the stage at Global Citizen Live’s charity event in New York, the “Rumors” singer entertained and reminded the audience she is very much aware of the power of influence she holds.

Lizzo was one of a dozen artists who performed for the live multi-continent broadcast of Global Citizen Live’s charity event. (Photo: @lizzobeeating/Instagram)

“You know, big Black girl from Detroit by way of Houston, TX, doing big ass things with my life, I’m just so grateful every time I can step on the stage and sing for y’all,” she said on Sept. 25.

“As we talk about climate change and making the world a better place and solving homelessness, we also have to talk about the institutionalized racism that happens in this country all the time . . . And if we don’t talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future? It’s time to talk about things, and it’s time to make a change. And it starts within. You got to better to yourself, so you can be better to others,” she continued.

This year’s Global Citizen Live performances raised more than $1.1 billion in donations to end poverty and fund humanitarian resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lizzo’s performance was held at Central Park — several other artists performed simultaneously in 14 other cities around the globe — an area in part known as Seneca Village, a predominantly Black community that existed until park construction began in 1857.

Fans of the “Good as Hell” singer raved about her condemning racism. “We have to keep saying it, even when they try to force us not to. It. Must. Be. Said.”

“Exactly! ‘To talk about our country’s history constructively, to build a better future.’ This is what adults do…talk constructively to prevent history from repeating itself. Not sweep our history under a rug or try to delete it from history books!”

The annual live charity event also served as a reunion of sorts for the Fugees, who marked their first public performance in 15 years at New York’s Pier 17 venue on Sept. 22, a performance that was taped for the Global Citizen livestream. The iconic hip-hop trio is also gearing up for a multi-continent tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their platinum selling album “The Score.”